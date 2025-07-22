Mallorca weather for Wednesday, July 23 - Bad weather warnings issued for Thursday

Wednesday is forecast to be a touch hotter than Tuesday; highs perhaps up to 36C, which is nudging yellow alert territory. Some cloud around, this cloud due to build up in areas by the evening. Aemet said on Tuesday morning that the trough tracking across from the Atlantic is expected to reach Mallorca late Wednesday, but weather stations aren't at present predicting anything other than some cloud.

The same can't be said for Thursday. There are, for now, yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms for the Tramuntana, the south and the north/northeast; these will be active for much of the day from 6am. There are also alerts for the Tramuntana and north/northeast coasts.

Nothing has been issued for Friday as yet, but may well be.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Andratx (21C) 31C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Thu: 30, Fri: 29, Sat: 28.

Binissalem (20C) 34C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 30%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Palma (23C) 35C, light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Pollença (21C) 36C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.

Porreres (19C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Thu: 30, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Santanyi (21C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

Sineu (20C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 30.

Soller (19C) 34C, light west breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 34.2 Santa Maria, 33.5 Palma Airport, 33.4 Binissalem, 32.9 Llucmajor, 32.7 Palma University, Porreres, 32.4 Sant Elm, 32.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.1 Sa Pobla, 31.9 Es Capdellà, 31.8 Palma Port, 30.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Petra; Lows of 13.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 18.2 Can Sion (Campos), 18.4 Lluc, 18.6 Arta.