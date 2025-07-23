Mallorca weather for Thursday, July 24 - Very heavy rain and thunderstorms

It was cloudier on Wednesday than had been forecast, the prelude to what is due on Thursday - in Aemet's words, "very heavy rain and thunderstorms".

We have yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms from midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday for the Tramuntana, the north/northeast, and the south. These alerts are therefore for longer periods than those given when they were first issued on Tuesday. The met agency is warning of up to 60 litres per square metre of rain in two to three hours.

There are also yellow alerts for all the coasts - from 4am to midnight for the Tramuntana and north/northeast and from 8am to midnight for the south and east; gusts of 50 km/h and waves of two metres. There are no alerts for wind on land, but it's going to be blowing from the northeast pretty much the whole of the day; near gale force gusts of 60 km/h are forecast by weather stations.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy all day.

The alerts for rain are currently active until 11am on Friday. The alerts for the coasts, with the exception of the south, will also remain in place for some of the day; longest in the north to 6pm. Friday should otherwise be a sunnier day but still quite windy. Showers are quite possible on Saturday, and the outlook into next week is at present for possible rain at times and highs around 30C.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 29C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.

Andratx (18C) 29C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Binissalem (17C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Palma (18C) 27C, moderate east breeze increasing to strong northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Pollença (18C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Porreres (18C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 32.

Santanyi (19C) 27C, moderate east breeze increasing to strong northeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

Sineu (18C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 60%. Fri: 27, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Soller (16C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 34.9 Binissalem, Porreres, 34.1 Llucmajor, 33.7 Sa Pobla, 33.6 Pollença, 33.5 Santa Maria, 33.2 Sineu, 33.1 Colonia Sant Pere, Es Capdellà, 32.9 Palma Airport, 32.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.5 Arta, Palma Port, Palma University, 32.4 Petra, Sant Elm, 32.3 Can Sion (Campos), 31.9 Manacor; Lows of 12.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.9 Lluc, 18.1 Palma University, 19.0 Can Sion.