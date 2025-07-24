Mallorca storm alert: Government activates emergency plan

Weather stability expected to return by Saturday across Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera, though scattered showers and cloudy conditions may persist

MDB DigitalEuropa Press24/07/2025 10:37
The Balearic General Directorate of Emergencies and Interior has convened the Technical Advisory Committee of the Meteobal Plan this Thursday, responding to various adverse weather alerts across the islands, particularly focusing on expected rainfall and storms in Ibiza, Formentera, and parts of Mallorca.

Officials have implemented severity index (SI) 1 in the Pityusic Islands for rain and storms, while Mallorca maintains SI-0 status. Additional SI-0 alerts have been activated in Mallorca, Menorca, and the Pityusic Islands for coastal phenomena, with Menorca specifically monitored for rissagas (meteorological tsunamis).

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued orange and yellow warnings across the region. Ibiza and Formentera face the most severe conditions, with orange alerts active from 12:00 to 23:59, warning of intense rainfall up to 50 litres per square metre per hour, potentially reaching 100 l/m² over 2-3 hours.

Mallorca's Serra de Tramuntana, northern, northeastern, and southern regions are under yellow alerts for rainfall and storms, with forecasts predicting accumulations of 25 l/m² hourly, possibly reaching 60 l/m² over three hours. Coastal warnings extend across all islands, highlighting north-northeasterly winds of 40-50 kilometres per hour and two-metre waves.

AEMET's delegate in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, explains that the interaction between high-altitude cold air and low-level warm, humid air will trigger this dramatic weather shift. Temperatures are expected to drop to maximums between 26-30 degrees Celsius, with minimums ranging from 17-22 degrees.

Friday will maintain similar conditions, particularly during morning hours, with improvement expected by afternoon. Weekend forecasts suggest isolated thundershowers on Saturday, transitioning to partly cloudy skies with occasional showers on Sunday. Temperatures will gradually return to typical July levels as stability returns to the region.

