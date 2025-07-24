Mallorca storm alert sparks evacuation of Alcudia youth summer camp
Nearly two hundred young people moved to safety
La Victoria camp in Alcudia has been evacuated | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma24/07/2025 16:18
The alert for heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in Mallorca, on Thursday night, has forced the evacuation of more than a hundred young people who were enjoying a few days of fun at the La Victoria camp in Alcudia. The company coordinating the activity, managed by the Council of Mallorca Presidency Department through the Island Youth Service, has informed the families.
