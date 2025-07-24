Mallorca storm alert sparks evacuation of Alcudia youth summer camp

The alert for heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in Mallorca, on Thursday night, has forced the evacuation of more than a hundred young people who were enjoying a few days of fun at the La Victoria camp in Alcudia. The company coordinating the activity, managed by the Council of Mallorca Presidency Department through the Island Youth Service, has informed the families.

This measure has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the heavy rain and wind forecast for the northern part of the island. The Council of Mallorca has confirmed that 128 young people have been evacuated, in addition to another group under the responsibility of IB Jove, which manages the La Victoria facility, bringing the total number to around 170, not including the monitors and group leaders.

This measure has been taken in coordination between Emergències 112, the Alcudia Town Council and the institutions promoting the camps, such as IB Jove and the Council of Mallorca “All the children are well, calm and being looked after by the monitors,” said Temps Lliure Projectes. The evacuation protocol, to ensure the safety of the campers and the rest of the team, has been activated, and they have been transferred to the Alcudia sports centre, where they will spend the rest of the day and night with the intention of returning to La Victoria on Friday.

More than a hundred boys and girls from different towns in Mallorca, aged between 12 and 16, are taking part in the summer camp, which has been disrupted by adverse weather conditions, although this will only be a temporary situation.

Those in charge of the camp have made it clear that the situation is ‘under control’ and are urging families not to contact the group unless it is an emergency. The measure has been taken, especially as it is a camp with tents and there are trees in the area, in order to avoid any incidents.