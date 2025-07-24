Mallorca Weather Alert: Emergency services urge caution amid flood risks

Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution and stay away from areas with water build-up. This was one of the main conclusions from the latest meeting of the Meteobal Plan’s technical advisory committee.

The Director General of Emergències, Pablo Gárriz, addressed the media following the meeting and explained that the most challenging situation is expected in Ibiza and Formentera, where security force staffing has been reinforced and special monitoring of settlements is being carried out.

It is important to note that Ibiza and Formentera are on orange alert, as up to 50 litres of water per square metre could fall in just one hour. In Mallorca, the current warning is at yellow level, as up to 25 litres of water per hour may be recorded, with accumulations reaching 60 litres in two to three hours.

Gárriz reported that both his department and Aemet have intensified monitoring of the weather developments in Mallorca. “We will be continuously strengthening our response to the situation.” Gárriz also announced that the technical advisory committee of the Meteobal Plan will reconvene this Thursday evening, at exactly 8pm, to assess how the weather is evolving and whether any further measures need to be taken.

Recommendations

The authorities have issued a series of recommendations in light of the risks associated with heavy rain and storms. At home, residents are advised to secure doors and windows, stay on upper floors, remove from outside any objects that could be swept away by water, and store valuable items, medication, documents, food, drinking water and hazardous materials in high places. People should also avoid staying in garages or basements. If water enters the home, the electricity supply should be cut off at the main switch.

Outdoors, it is essential to stay away from torrents, rivers, and flood-prone areas. Those in urban areas should seek shelter in a secure building. Walking through areas with flowing water should be avoided. “Even if it doesn’t look dangerous, the force of the water can carry you away,” Emergències warned.

Those on the road should avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If it cannot be avoided, speed should be reduced and safety distances increased; main roads and motorways should be prioritised. In conditions of poor visibility, vehicles should be stopped and their position clearly marked.

Flooded areas should not be crossed, even if the water appears shallow. With just 30 cm of water, vehicles can float. “If the car starts to float, exit immediately through the door or window. If it becomes immobilised, abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground,” authorities advise. They also recommend keeping your mobile phone charged and your car’s fuel tank full. Do not park on bridges, pavements, or at the mouths of torrents. In the event of an emergency, call 112.