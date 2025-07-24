Mallorca weather for Friday, July 25 - Storm alerts continuing

So, after all the warnings, which did include rain and thunderstorm alerts being extended to the interior and the east, what did we get on Thursday? By the time of this report, Aemet's rainfall league table was headed by the island of Cabrera where a whole two litres per square metre had fallen. It was certainly cloudy, there was thunder. But 60 litres per square metre in two to three hours? Not quite.

The radar image here does show activity shortly after noon (the greens and yellows are the colours one really has to worry about), but by late afternoon there hadn't been anything of note, except that at shortly after 6pm Aemet posted a radar image heavy with green and yellow heading right for Ibiza, where there was an amber alert.

Storm activity around midday Thursday. @AEMET_Baleares.

This assessment could be premature, as the yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms for the whole island remained active until midnight. For Friday, the alerts are as they were - yellow for rain and thunderstorms for the Tramuntana, north/northeast and south from midnight Thursday until 11am.

The met agency did suggest that heaviest rain could fall overnight Thursday.

Also for Friday, there are yellow alerts for the coasts - Tramuntana and the east from midnight to 11am; for the north/northeast to 6pm. The advice is as before - gusts of 50 km/h and waves of two metres.

It's due to remain quite windy from the northeast on Friday, especially in the morning. Weather stations are indicating that there will be a low risk of rain for much of the day, but it should also be quite sunny.

For Saturday, there is at present a fairly high probability of rain in the morning, but if we move forward to Monday and Tuesday, the prediction is for mostly cloudy spells and a high probability of rain. Highs until Wednesday at least around the 30-31C mark.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (20C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

(20C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. - Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 30. Andratx (22C) 33C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

(22C) 33C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 32. Binissalem (21C) 37C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 28.

(21C) 37C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 28. Palma (18C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 28.

(18C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 28. Pollensa (18C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 29.

(18C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 29. Porreres (16C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Sat: 29, Sun: 31, Mon: 28.

(16C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Sat: 29, Sun: 31, Mon: 28. Sant Llorenç (17C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 29, Sun: 32, Mon: 28.

(17C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 29, Sun: 32, Mon: 28. Santanyi (17C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 27.

(17C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 27. Sineu (18C) 27C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 30, Mon: 27.

(18C) 27C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 30, Mon: 27. Soller (17C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 29, Sun: 31, Mon: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 30.0 Sant Elm, 28.7 Llucmajor, 28.5 Es Capdellà, 28.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 27.6 Porreres, 27.5 Palma University, 27.4 Binissalem, Palma Airport, 27.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.1 Petra; Lows of 17.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 20.1 Lluc; Rainfall of 2.0 litres per square metre Cabrera, 1.2 Portocolom, 0.8 Muro, 0.4 Sineu; Gusts of 72 km/h Cabrera, 63 Capdepera, 58 Palma Airport, 55 Serra Alfabia.