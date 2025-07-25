Threatened storms in Mallorca have only limited impact

There were warnings of up to 60 litres of rain per square metre over two to three hours for Mallorca yesterday and into Friday, but rainfall turned out to be far lower.

Met agency figures indicate that the heaviest rainfall on Thursday was 5.6 litres at the Son Torrella weather station in the Tramuntana Mountains. Menorca had slightly more rain - 6.0 litres in Ciutadella.

For Friday, up to 8am, the heaviest rain was in Petra - 13.0 litres. Other amounts included 11.6 Porreres, 10.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 10.2 Llucmajor and Sineu.

Alerts for heavy rain in the Tramuntana, south and north/northeast up to 11am Friday have been deactivated.

Aemet says there is the possibility of some isolated showers during Friday.