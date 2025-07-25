Mallorca weather for Saturday, July 26

No alerts for anything on Saturday, though there is quite a high chance of rain, especially in the morning. Weather stations across the island are indicating rain, and Aemet suggests there could be the odd thunderstorm.

Otherwise, sunny spells and highs below average for the time of the year. And below-average temperatures are generally forecast for the next days, with some more rain being predicted on Monday and Tuesday. Sunday is expected to be generally fine.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 29C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 31, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

(20C) 29C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. - Sun: 31, Mon: 28, Tue: 28. Andratx (20C) 28C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 27.

(20C) 28C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 27. Binissalem (17C) 30C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 27.

(17C) 30C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 27. Palma (19C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 27.

(19C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 27. Pollença (19C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

(19C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 28, Tue: 29. Porreres (15C) 30C, gentle west breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

(15C) 30C, gentle west breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 27, Tue: 28. Sant Llorenç (17C) 30C, moderate west breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Sun: 32, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

(17C) 30C, moderate west breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Sun: 32, Mon: 27, Tue: 28. Santanyi (17C) 29C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

(17C) 29C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 30, Mon: 27, Tue: 28. Sineu (16C) 30C, gentle west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 30, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.

(16C) 30C, gentle west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 30, Mon: 26, Tue: 26. Soller (18C) 29C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 30.6 Es Capdellà, 29.2 Palma University, 28.3 Port Pollença, 28.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 27.8 Sant Elm, 27.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.6 Binissalem, 27.5 Llucmajor, Palma Airport, 27.3 Can Sion (Campos), 27.1 Pollença; Lows of 14.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.6 Lluc, 17.4 Llucmajor, Porreres; Rainfall of 13.0 litres per square metre Petra, 11.6 Porreres, 10.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 10.2 Llucmajor, Sineu; Gusts of 65 km/h Cabrera, 63 Capdepera, Port Soller, 61 Serra Alfabia, 54 Porreres.