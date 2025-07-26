Mallorca weather for Sunday, July 27 - Rain forecast for next week

A nice, sunny Sunday is forecast; bit breezy from the southwest and west, highs around 31C.

As noted in yesterday's report, there is a high probability of rain on Monday and Tuesday, unsettled conditions forecast to continue until Wednesday at least. No alerts for rain have been issued, though there is a yellow alert for the coasts (Tramuntana, north/northeast) on Monday. Rain that had been predicted for Saturday, as can be seen below, didn't amount to much.

Should settle down on Thursday, with temperatures rising slightly towards the end of the week.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 31C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 29.

(20C) 31C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 40%. - Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 29. Andratx (21C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 30, Tue: 27, Wed: 29.

(21C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 30, Tue: 27, Wed: 29. Binissalem (18C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 27, Wed: 29.

(18C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 27, Wed: 29. Palma (18C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 27, Wed: 29.

(18C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 27, Wed: 29. Pollença (19C) 32C, moderate west breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 30.

(19C) 32C, moderate west breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 30. Porreres (17C) 31C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 27, Wed: 30.

(17C) 31C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 29, Tue: 27, Wed: 30. Sant Llorenç (19C) 32C, moderate west breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 29.

(19C) 32C, moderate west breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 29. Santanyi (19C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 29.

(19C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 29. Sineu (18C) 31C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 29.

(18C) 31C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 29. Soller (20C) 31C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 31.1 Palma University, 31.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.9 Binissalem, 30.8 Santa Maria, 30.6 Arta, Porreres, 30.3 Llucmajor, 30.2 Santanyi, 30.0 Sa Pobla, Son Servera, 29.9 Can Sion (Campos), Pollença, Port Pollença, 29.6 Muro, 29.5 Es Capdellà, 29.3 Capdepera, Manacor, Portocolom, 29.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 11.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.4 Can Sion, 15.1 Lluc, 15.2 Salines Llevant (Campos); Rainfall of 1.8 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 0.6 Petra, 0.2 Portocolom.