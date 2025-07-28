Weather takes a turn in Mallorca: Heavy rainfall alert issued
The alert will remain in place until 4pm
Mallorca is currently experiencing a spell of unstable weather, with authorities issuing a yellow warning for intense rainfall across the southern and eastern regions of the island. The advisory, issued by the Balearic division of Spain’s national weather service (Aemet), will remain active until 4 p.m. today. Up to 20 litres of rain per square metre could fall in just an hour.
