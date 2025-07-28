Weather takes a turn in Mallorca: Heavy rainfall alert issued

The alert will remain in place until 4pm

Up to 20 litres of rain per square metre could fall in just an hour.

Ashlee CalizAlicia Mateos28/07/2025 14:40
Mallorca is currently experiencing a spell of unstable weather, with authorities issuing a yellow warning for intense rainfall across the southern and eastern regions of the island. The advisory, issued by the Balearic division of Spain’s national weather service (Aemet), will remain active until 4 p.m. today. Up to 20 litres of rain per square metre could fall in just an hour.

Around midday, downpours were already reported in the Campos area, and forecasters warn that nearby towns such as Santanyi, Ses Salines, and Felanitx may also be affected as conditions develop throughout the afternoon.

In addition to the rain, rough seas have prompted another yellow alert for coastal areas, including the Serra de Tramuntana, and the northern and northeastern shores. Wave heights could reach up to two metres. This alert is set to continue until 5pm.

According to Aemet spokesperson María José Guerrero, the island’s current weather is being influenced by a trough of low pressure, which is bringing unsettled atmospheric conditions.

Temperatures across Mallorca are lower than what’s typically expected at this time of year. Daytime highs are forecast to remain between 26°C and 30°C—slightly below the seasonal norm of around 31°C for late July.

Meanwhile, the emergency services (112 Emergències) have issued guidance for residents, particularly those in the south and east of the island, urging caution due to the potential impact of heavy rain and adverse sea conditions.

