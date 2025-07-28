Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday, July 29, continuing unsettled
Unstable week ahead
Parts of Mallorca and Menorca will be on alert for heavy seas on Tuesday | Photo: AEMET
Palma28/07/2025 17:11
This week got off to an unstable start in the Balearics due to north winds, patchy cloud cover and some isolated showers and this is going to be the trend for the next few days. The forecast for Tuesday 29 July is for cloudy or overcast skies in the morning, tending to become cloudy in the afternoon.
