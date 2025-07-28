Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday, July 29, continuing unsettled

This week got off to an unstable start in the Balearics due to north winds, patchy cloud cover and some isolated showers and this is going to be the trend for the next few days. The forecast for Tuesday 29 July is for cloudy or overcast skies in the morning, tending to become cloudy in the afternoon.

Possible light and occasional rain in Mallorca. Minimum temperatures will be stable or rise slightly.

Wednesday 30 July will see cloudy intervals in Menorca and Mallorca and light and isolated showers cannot be ruled out. Minimum temperatures will remain the same or fall slightly, and maximum temperatures will rise. Moderate north and north-westerly winds in Menorca, light easterly winds with coastal breezes in the rest of the region. Monday’s highs in Mallorca

Andratx 29.3ºC

Banyalbufar 28.5

Binissalem 26.8 Campos 22.7

Capdepera 24.7

Escorca, Lluc 21.5

Llucmajor 23.0

Manacor 26.0

Muro 24.5

Palma 28.8

Petra 24.4

Pollensa 24.5

Puerto Pollensa 25.2

Portocolom 25.0

Sa Pobla 25.3

Santa María 27.5

Santanyí 23.3

Sineu 25.4

Puerto Soller 26.4