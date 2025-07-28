Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday, July 29, continuing unsettled

Unstable week ahead

Parts of Mallorca and Menorca will be on alert for heavy seas on Tuesday.

Parts of Mallorca and Menorca will be on alert for heavy seas on Tuesday | Photo: AEMET

Humphrey CarterPalma28/07/2025 17:11
TW
0

This week got off to an unstable start in the Balearics due to north winds, patchy cloud cover and some isolated showers and this is going to be the trend for the next few days. The forecast for Tuesday 29 July is for cloudy or overcast skies in the morning, tending to become cloudy in the afternoon.

Possible light and occasional rain in Mallorca. Minimum temperatures will be stable or rise slightly.
Wednesday 30 July will see cloudy intervals in Menorca and Mallorca and light and isolated showers cannot be ruled out. Minimum temperatures will remain the same or fall slightly, and maximum temperatures will rise. Moderate north and north-westerly winds in Menorca, light easterly winds with coastal breezes in the rest of the region.

Monday’s highs in Mallorca
Andratx 29.3ºC
Banyalbufar 28.5
Binissalem 26.8 Campos 22.7
Capdepera 24.7
Escorca, Lluc 21.5
Llucmajor 23.0
Manacor 26.0
Muro 24.5
Palma 28.8
Petra 24.4
Pollensa 24.5
Puerto Pollensa 25.2
Portocolom 25.0
Sa Pobla 25.3
Santa María 27.5
Santanyí 23.3
Sineu 25.4
Puerto Soller 26.4

Also in Weather

Joan Bennassar sculptures in Can Picafort, Mallorca

Mallorca weather for Sunday, July 27 - Rain forecast for next week

Up to 20 litres of rain per square metre could fall in just an hour.

Weather takes a turn in Mallorca: Heavy rainfall alert issued

Most viewed
Most Commented