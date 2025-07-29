Mallorca weather for Wednesday, 30 July

Still a risk of showers for much of the island on Wednesday. Good sunny spells, though, with more settled conditions on Thursday.

Aemet says that another "trough" will arrive on Saturday but that it will have weakened by the time it reaches the Balearics. There is a further risk of the odd shower, though the current and general outlook into the start of next week is for sun with occasional cloud and temperatures around the average for the time of year (31C).

There are no alerts for Mallorca on Wednesday, a yellow for the coasts in Menorca is active until 10am.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 29, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

Andratx (19C) 29C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Binissalem (17C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Palma (18C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 32.

Pollença (19C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

Porreres (15C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 33.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

Santanyi (18C) 28C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Sineu (17C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Soller (18C) 29C, light north breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 28.4 Sant Elm, 27.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 27.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 27.0 Cabrera, Santanyi, 26.9 Porreres, 26.7 Palma Airport, 26.6 Es Capdellà, 26.5 Can Sion (Campos), 26.4 Banyalbufar, Llucmajor, 26.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), Son Servera, 26.1 Palma University, 26.0 Port Soller; Lows of 15.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.7 Can Sion, 17.6 Lluc, 19.1 Palma University; Rainfall of 2.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 1.8 Pollença, 1.6 Es Capdellà, 1.0 Port Pollença, 0.5 Lluc; Gusts of 75 km/h Capdepera, 60 Cabrera.