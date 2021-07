Here is a guide of events that are taking place on the island this weekend.

WHAT: Summer Night Fair “Fiestas del Carme in Porto Cristo”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 19.30.

WHERE: Cap des Toll promenade.

WHAT: Music with “El Pot Petit”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 19.30.

WHERE: Sports Centre at Santa Eugènia. Tickets www.eventbrite.es. Price 17/20 euros.

WHAT: Music by “Capella Mallorquina”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 20.00

WHERE: Church in Soller.

WHAT: Concert by “La Habitación Roja” (Cultura Es Vida Festival)

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 20.00

WHERE: Son Fusteret in Palma. Tickets https://sonfusteret.janto.es/. Price from 24 euros.

WHAT: Festival Jazz Palma 2021: “Simfovents Big Band & Ramon Cardo”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 20.30.

WHERE: Bellver Castle in Palma. Free (only prebooking: 971 729 135)

WHAT: Music by “Pep Garau Sextet”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 21.00.

WHERE: Theatre del Mar in Palma. Tickets 12 euros.

WHAT: Music by “Ensemble Tramuntana”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 20.30.

WHERE: Theatre in Bunyola. Tickets: www.ticketib.com. Price 15 euros.

WHAT: Music by “Petite messe Solennelle: Cor Euroclàssics, Joan Laínez, M. Darder (soprano)...”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 21.00.

WHERE: Portocolom parking sports centre. Tickets: www.ticketib.com. Price 12 euros.

WHAT: Jazz in Almudaina Palace with “Jorge Vera”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 21.00.

WHERE: Almudaina Palace in Palma. Tickets: www.patrimonionacional.es. Sold out.

WHAT: Concert by “Bruno Sotos”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 21.00.

WHERE: Theatre in Santanyi. Tickets: www.ticketib.com. Price 5 euros.

WHAT: Music “Alè 2021-“Marion Deprez”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 21.00.

WHERE: Parque de Son Tugores in Alaro. Tickets: Municipal offices. Free.

WHAT: Concert by “Alba González”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 21.00.

WHERE: La Movida in Palma. Tickets:627 961687. Price 10 euros.

WHAT: Mallorca Live Festival with “Don Patricio”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 22.00.

WHERE: Old Aquapark in Calvia. Bookings: www.mallorcalivemusic.com. Price from22 euros.

WHAT: XXXII Summer concerts with “Aquari Quintet”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 22.00.

WHERE: Cap Vermell in Cala Ratjada. Tickets: OIT 971 818 854. Price 6 euros.

WHAT: Concert by “Dani Bou”

WHEN: Friday, July 9 at 22.00.

WHERE: Parc de Joan Ferré in S’Arenal.

WHAT: “Organ mornings”

WHEN: Saturday, July 10 at 11.30.

WHERE: Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10) in Alaro. Free.

WHAT: Concert by “Celtas Cortos, Jaume Más & The Gardeners”

WHERE: Saturday, July 10. Doors open at 19.30.

WHERE: Sports Centre in Santa Eugènia. Tickets www.todotickets.es / www.eventbrite.es. Price 28 euros.



WHAT: Concert by “Héroes de la antártida” tribute to Mecano

WHEN: Saturday, July 10 at 21.00.

WHERE :Palma’s Auditorium. Tickets at the box office.

WHAT: Raffaella Carrà Musical “Para hacer bien el amor hay que venir al Sur”

WHEN: Saturday, July 10 at 21.30.

WHERE: Trui Son Fusteret (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n). Information 971 605 506

WHAT: Sineu’s 2nd International Classical Music Festival with Italian pianist “Antonio Artese”

WHEN: Saturday, July 10 at 20.30.

WHERE: Sant Francesc cloister (Carrer Sant Francesc, 10) in Sineu. Works by Astor Piazzolla, Antonio Artese and Chick Corea (in memoriam) to be performed. Tickets: www.festivalmusicasineu.com. See above trailer of a previous performance.

WHAT: Summer Nights at Caixabank with “Morgana Jazz Trio”

WHEN: Saturday, July 10 at 19.00.

WHERE: CaixaForum (Plaça de Weyler, 3) in Palma. Information: 971 17 85 12. Free.

WHAT: Trotting races

WHERE: Saturday, July 10 at 20.15.

WHERE: Manacor racecourse (Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48). Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance. - http://hipodromsonpardo.com/

WHAT: Children’s animation “Fiestas del Carme in Porto Cristo”

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 18.00.

WHERE: Bouncy castles and lots more at the courtyard at the CEIP Es Comes school.

WHAT: Dance exhibition by Diamonds school “Fiestas del Carme in Porto Cristo”

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 21.00

WHERE: Plaza Sol i la Lluna. Ticktes at the Diamonds Dance School.