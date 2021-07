WHAT: Children’s animation “Fiestas del Carme in Porto Cristo”

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 18.00.

WHERE: Bouncy castles and lots more at the courtyard at the CEIP Es Comes school.

WHAT: Dance exhibition by Diamonds school “Fiestas del Carme in Porto Cristo”

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 21.00

WHERE: Plaza Sol i la Lluna. Ticktes at the Diamonds Dance School.

WHAT: Traditional music “Raquel Ribas Boria & Angel Urpi”

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 19.00.

WHERE: Santa Fe church (z. Sa Calatrava) in Palma. Free.

WHAT: Mallorca Live Summer: Depedro + DJ Sodapop

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 20.00

WHERE: Old Aquapark in Calvia. Tickets from 24 euros at mallorcalive.music.com.

WHAT: Jazz Palma Festival: “Abe Rábade Trio”

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 20.30.

WHERE: Teatre Xesc Forteza in Palma. Tickets 12/10 euros at palmacultura.cat.

WHAT: Inca Jazz: “Pere Bujosa Trio”

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 21.00

WHERE: Quarter General Luque. Free. Invitations at ticketib.com.

WHAT: Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas music by Kambrass Quintet

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 20.00.

WHERE: At the Puerto Pollensa church.



WHAT: Santa Margalida Fiestas with Glosadors

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 20.00.

WHERE: Plaça Alexandre Ballester in Sa Pobla.

WHAT: Santa Margalida Fiestas with concert by Santa Margalida Band of Music

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 20.00.

WHERE: Plaça de l’Església in Santa Margalida.

WHAT: Summer NIghts in Andratx with concert by AproJove

WHEN: Sunday, July 11 at 22.00

WHERE: Cloister of the Son Mas Castle. Free.

WHAT: Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas with Màgic Cloquell

WHEN: Monday, July 12 at 19.00.

WHERE: Church square (Plaça Miquel Capllonch) in Puerto Pollensa.

WHAT: Flamenco with Miguel Poveda

WHEN: Monday, July 12 at 20.00

WHERE: Palma’s Auditorium. Tickets 5 euros at auditoriumpalm.com. Sold out.