New edition of Alart’21, Art Night in Alaro organised by the Casal Son Tugores, with the patronage of the City Council. It presents the work of a score of contemporary artists spread over different scenarios. The exhibitions brings together other artistic disciplines. The exhibitions will remain open until July 17 from 19.30 to 24.00. Click here for complete programme.

WHAT: Organ mornings

WHEN: Saturday, July 17 at 11.30.

WHERE: Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10) in Alaro. Free.

WHAT: Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas Triathlon and concert

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 17.00 and 22.00.

WHERE: Concert by Anegats at the Plaça del Sol i la Lluna. Tickets enviumanacor.cat.

WHAT: Santa Margalida Fiestas Triathlon for teams

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 18.00.

WHERE: At the sports centre. elitechip.net for registrations in Sa Pobla.

WHAT: Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas artisan market

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at from 19.00-23.00.

WHERE: Church square in Puerto Pollensa.

WHAT: Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas with D.O. Mallorca + DJ Kekko

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 19.00 and 23.00

WHERE: Plaça de Can Flor in Portol (Marratxi). Tickets 5 euros. Tickets at C/Carme, 1).

WHAT: Mallorca Live Festival with Iseo & Dodosound + DJ Jäglermaister

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 20.00.

WHERE: Old Aquapark in Calvia. Reservations www.mallorcalive.com. Tickets from 22 euros.

WHAT: Cultura es Vida: Novedades Carminmha + Ghouljaboy

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 20.00.

WHERE: Son Fusteret fairgrounds in Palma. Tickets from 22 euros at cultraesvida.es.

WHAT: Classical music with Enric Pastor & Co

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 20.00.

WHERE: Can Xoroi in Fornalutx. Free. Reservatioins biblioteca@ajfornalutx.net.

WHAT: 5th Edition of Orgullosament Inca

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 20.00.

WHERE: Quarter General Luque with Paca la Piraña, Topacio Fresh, Sonia MAdoc, Vivian Caoba, Pep Noguera, Baaldo and Tito Deluxe. Tickets 5 euros at eventbrite.com.

WHAT: “Sons d’Estiu 2021 of Puigpunyent and Galilea” with Ensemble Lumiere & Soloists

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 20.30.

WHERE: Son Puig in Puigpunyent. Free.

WHAT: “Festival Nits Clàssiques de Tramuntana” with organist Miquel Bennàssar

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 20.30.

WHERE: Church in Banyalbufar. Free.

WHAT: Sant Jaume Fiestas with concert by Pel de Gall and Doctor Prats

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 22.00.

WHERE: Bullring in Alcudia. 15 euros. Ticketib.com.

WHAT: Santa Margalida Fiestas Comedy with Xavi Canyelles

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 22.00.

WHERE: At Can Cirera Prim in Sa Pobla.

WHAT: Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas acoustic concert - Marina Reus and Albert, Low Gain

WHEN: Saturday July 17 at 22.30.

WHERE: Church square in Puerto Pollensa.