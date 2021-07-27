Tuesday July 27

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Music - Montuïri’s Band of Music and Valldemossa’s Municipal School of Music Band throughout the streets - 18:00 - Solemn mass - 19:30 - procession from the Cartoixa to Sant Bartomeu church - concert Carmen Jaime - 22:30 - Costa Nord - Reservations visit valldemossa - VALLDEMOSA

MUSIC – 10th Ancient Music Festival - “Barry Sargent (violin)” – Patio Ses Minyones - 20:00 – Reservations: www.ticketib.com – COLONIA SANT PERE – 10€

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Aina Zanoguera” – La Misericòrdia – 21:00 & “Dani + Cabiria” – Cine Ciutat – 22:00 - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC – 27th Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla - “Giovanni Guidi” – Parc Can Cirera Prim – 22:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com –SA POBLA – 5€

LA PATRON FIESTAS - Music with “Petit” – Solidarity concert – Cloister Sant Domingo – Tickets: www.ticketib.com // “O·Erra, Enrockats & Aftersuns – Ca n’Escarrinxo – 22:00 – Tickets: Can Llobera - POLLENSA

MUSIC – “Tomeu Penya” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 30€

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - HUMOUR – “Agustín el Casta” – main Square – 22:30 – VILAFRANCA – free (tickets at city Hall)

MUSIC – “Carmen Jaime” – Costa Nord – 22:30 – Reservations: @VisitValldemossa - VALLDEMOSSA

Wednesday July 28

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Parade - Throughout the village - 10:30 - Mass in honour of Santa Catalina Thómas - Cartoixa church - Concert - Montuïri’s Band of Music - Plaça de Cartoixa - VALLDEMOSSA - The carriage ride has been cancelled

SUNSET MARKET – Wednesday & Thursday –From 18:00 to 24:00 – PUERTO PORTALS (until 19/08) - Swing music on Thursday with Monkey Doo at 18:00

FOLKDANCES – “XXXV Gathering or Regional Dances” – Pl. Espanya – 20:30 – INCA

LA PATRON FIESTAS - 19:30: Karate exhibition - Plaça de Ca les Monnares - Folkmusic – “Ballugall” – Cloister Sant Domingo – 21:30 – POLLENSA

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Betacam” – 21:00 & “Rodrigo Cuevas” – 23:00 - Ses Voltes - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Vetusta Morla” – old Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIÀ – desde 38€

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Musical show - “La Bruixa Ma-Maduixa” - 19:30 - Parc Pere Fons - MAGIC – “Màgic Cloquell” – main Square – 22:00 – VILAFRANCA – free (tickets at city hall)

MUSIC – “Alba Molina + Joselito Acedo” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 40€

FLAMENCO – Teatro Sans –Every Wednesday - 21:00 – PALMA – Tickets 20/27 euros

Thursday July 29

FOLKDANCES – “Revetlers des Puig d’Inca” – Pl. Espanya – 11:00 – Pl. Santa Maria la Major – 11:30 - INCA

LA PATRON FIESTAS - Magic by Albert - 19:00 - Plaça de ca les Monnares - Limited places - POLLENSA

MAGIC SHOW - 19:30 - Màgic Cloquell - Plaça des Corso parking lot - Limited places - FELANITX

MUSIC – “Miss Caffeina” – Sport Center – 19:30 - Tickets: www.eventbrite.es– 25€ // “Unió Musical Inquera” – Pl. Antoni Fluxà – 20:30 // “Orquestra Galatzó” – Pl. de la Llibertat – 22:00 – INCA

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Music - “Centimets & Family Band” – Main Square 19:30 – free // “Ars Musicae” – Church – 22:00 – 3€ - tickets at city hall - VILAFRANCA

THEATRE – “El fingidor” - Teatre Principal – 20:00 –PALMA – 8/25€

MUSIC – “Ben Trempats” – Ca’n Tàpera – 20:30 – Reservations: fundacio@fundaciosanostra.es– PALMA (Sant Agustí) - 10€

MUSIC - 8th Nits Clàssiques de la Tramuntana - “Ensemble Tramuntana” – 20:30 – Castle of Bellver – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 15€

MUSIC - Estius Simfònics- “Balearic Symphonic Orchestra: Iván Martín (piano) & Joji Hattori (director)” – Courtyard of La Misericòrdia – 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 30€

MUSIC – “Coral de Ses Salines & Colònia de Sant Jordi” – Pl. del Dolç – 21:00 –COLÒNIA SANT JORDI

MUSIC – 53rd International Music Festival in Deya - “Barbara Cvitanovic (piano)” – Son Marroig – 21:00 – Tickets: www.dimfentradas.com – DEYA – 20€ - See video above

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Mafalda” – 21:00 & “Chico Blanclo” – 23:00 - Ses Voltes - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC – “Xeremiers de Santa Eugènia & Pina” (Bagpippers) – Pl. d’Es Puget – 21:00 – Reservas: 971 144397 - SANTA EUGENIA

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Aitana” – Antiguo Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIÀ – desde 28€

MUSIC – Cultura Es Vida Festival - “Dorian” – Son Fusteret – 22:00 – Tickets: https://sonfusteret.janto.es/ - PALMA – desde 34€

MUSIC – “Tomasito” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com– CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – desde 30€

Friday July 30

MUSIC – 5th Mobofest 2021 – “Alanaire, Maria Hein, Paul Vallvé & Pujà Fasuà” – Baix de Sa Riba – 18:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com –LLORET – 18€

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Photo with the Demon - 18:30 // 19:00 // 19:30 - Plaza Major - Tickets at town hall - Free - VILLAFRANCA

BULLFIGHTING – “Manuel Díaz “El Cordobés”, Javier Conde, Cayetano...” – Bullring – 19:30 – Tickets: www.tauroemocion.com – INCA – from 30€

FOLKDANCES – “Revetla d’Inca” – Pl. Espanya – 20:00 – INCA

MUSIC – “Quique González & Toni Brunet” – Teatre Principal – 20:00 –PALMA – 8/25€

HANDICRAFT NIGHT FAIR – Av. de d’Albufera – 20:30 – PLAYA DE MURO (until 01/08)

MUSIC – “Simfovents Palma” (Operetta) – Courtyard Bellver Castle – 20:30 - Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ - PALMA - free

DANCE – “Bravura” – Sa Màniga Auditory –Every Friday – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (unti l10/09)

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Morad” – Ses Voltes - 21:00 - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC – “Coral Sa Pobla” – Pl. Alexandre Ballester – 21:00 – SA POBLA

MUSIC - 1st Lyrical Festival - “Con mi dolor a solas” - Plaça des Comerç - Limited places - 5€ for charity - PORTOCOLOM

LA PATRON FIESTAS - Theatre – 21:00 - “Memòria de Costacurta” – Cloister Sant Domingo – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – 5€ “Dire Straits Tribute” with Brothers in Band – 22:00 - Ca n’Escarrinxo – Tickets: https://www.wegow.com/es – 25€ – POLLENSA –

MUSIC – “Pere Dávila” – Anfitheatre Son Tugores – 21:00 – Tickets: Municipals offices – ALARO – free

MUSIC – 32th Summer Serenades - “Jazz Daniel Juárez Quartet” – Cap Vermell – 22:00 – Tickets: OIT 971 818 854 – CALA RATJADA – 6€

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Raphael” – old Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIÀ – from 56€

MUSIC – Cultura Es Vida Festival - “Adexe & Nau” – Son Fusteret – 22:00 – Tickets: https://sonfusteret.janto.es/ - PALMA – desde 34€

MUSIC – “Tomeu Penya” – Sportcentre – 22:00 - Tickets: www.eventbrite.es– INCA

MUSIC – “Moonligt Drivers” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 10€