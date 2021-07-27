Barbara Cvitanović (1st prize and overall winner) Live recording from International Competition "Young Virtuoso" Zagreb, February 2020

26-07-2021Youtube: Barbara Cvitanović

Tuesday July 27

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Music - Montuïri’s Band of Music and Valldemossa’s Municipal School of Music Band throughout the streets - 18:00 - Solemn mass - 19:30 - procession from the Cartoixa to Sant Bartomeu church - concert Carmen Jaime - 22:30 - Costa Nord - Reservations visit valldemossa - VALLDEMOSA

MUSIC – 10th Ancient Music Festival - “Barry Sargent (violin)” – Patio Ses Minyones - 20:00 – Reservations: www.ticketib.com – COLONIA SANT PERE – 10€

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Aina Zanoguera” – La Misericòrdia – 21:00 & “Dani + Cabiria” – Cine Ciutat – 22:00 - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC – 27th Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla - “Giovanni Guidi” – Parc Can Cirera Prim – 22:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com –SA POBLA – 5€

LA PATRON FIESTAS - Music with “Petit” – Solidarity concert – Cloister Sant Domingo – Tickets: www.ticketib.com // “O·Erra, Enrockats & Aftersuns – Ca n’Escarrinxo – 22:00 – Tickets: Can Llobera - POLLENSA

MUSIC – “Tomeu Penya” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 30€

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - HUMOUR – “Agustín el Casta” – main Square – 22:30 – VILAFRANCA – free (tickets at city Hall)

MUSIC – “Carmen Jaime” – Costa Nord – 22:30 – Reservations: @VisitValldemossa - VALLDEMOSSA

Wednesday July 28

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Parade - Throughout the village - 10:30 - Mass in honour of Santa Catalina Thómas - Cartoixa church - Concert - Montuïri’s Band of Music - Plaça de Cartoixa - VALLDEMOSSA - The carriage ride has been cancelled

SUNSET MARKET – Wednesday & Thursday –From 18:00 to 24:00 – PUERTO PORTALS (until 19/08) - Swing music on Thursday with Monkey Doo at 18:00

FOLKDANCES – “XXXV Gathering or Regional Dances” – Pl. Espanya – 20:30 – INCA

LA PATRON FIESTAS - 19:30: Karate exhibition - Plaça de Ca les Monnares - Folkmusic – “Ballugall” – Cloister Sant Domingo – 21:30 – POLLENSA

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Betacam” – 21:00 & “Rodrigo Cuevas” – 23:00 - Ses Voltes - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Vetusta Morla” – old Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIÀ – desde 38€

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Musical show - “La Bruixa Ma-Maduixa” - 19:30 - Parc Pere Fons - MAGIC – “Màgic Cloquell” – main Square – 22:00 – VILAFRANCA – free (tickets at city hall)

MUSIC – “Alba Molina + Joselito Acedo” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 40€

FLAMENCO – Teatro Sans –Every Wednesday - 21:00 – PALMA – Tickets 20/27 euros

Thursday July 29

FOLKDANCES – “Revetlers des Puig d’Inca” – Pl. Espanya – 11:00 – Pl. Santa Maria la Major – 11:30 - INCA

LA PATRON FIESTAS - Magic by Albert - 19:00 - Plaça de ca les Monnares - Limited places - POLLENSA

MAGIC SHOW - 19:30 - Màgic Cloquell - Plaça des Corso parking lot - Limited places - FELANITX

MUSIC – “Miss Caffeina” – Sport Center – 19:30 - Tickets: www.eventbrite.es– 25€ // “Unió Musical Inquera” – Pl. Antoni Fluxà – 20:30 // “Orquestra Galatzó” – Pl. de la Llibertat – 22:00 – INCA

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Music - “Centimets & Family Band” – Main Square 19:30 – free // “Ars Musicae” – Church – 22:00 – 3€ - tickets at city hall - VILAFRANCA

THEATRE – “El fingidor” - Teatre Principal – 20:00 –PALMA – 8/25€

MUSIC – “Ben Trempats” – Ca’n Tàpera – 20:30 – Reservations: fundacio@fundaciosanostra.es– PALMA (Sant Agustí) - 10€

MUSIC - 8th Nits Clàssiques de la Tramuntana - “Ensemble Tramuntana” – 20:30 – Castle of Bellver – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 15€

MUSIC - Estius Simfònics- “Balearic Symphonic Orchestra: Iván Martín (piano) & Joji Hattori (director)” – Courtyard of La Misericòrdia – 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 30€

MUSIC – “Coral de Ses Salines & Colònia de Sant Jordi” – Pl. del Dolç – 21:00 –COLÒNIA SANT JORDI

MUSIC – 53rd International Music Festival in Deya - “Barbara Cvitanovic (piano)” – Son Marroig – 21:00 – Tickets: www.dimfentradas.com – DEYA – 20€ - See video above

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Mafalda” – 21:00 & “Chico Blanclo” – 23:00 - Ses Voltes - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC – “Xeremiers de Santa Eugènia & Pina” (Bagpippers) – Pl. d’Es Puget – 21:00 – Reservas: 971 144397 - SANTA EUGENIA

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Aitana” – Antiguo Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIÀ – desde 28€

MUSIC – Cultura Es Vida Festival - “Dorian” – Son Fusteret – 22:00 – Tickets: https://sonfusteret.janto.es/ - PALMA – desde 34€

MUSIC – “Tomasito” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com– CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – desde 30€

Friday July 30

MUSIC – 5th Mobofest 2021 – “Alanaire, Maria Hein, Paul Vallvé & Pujà Fasuà” – Baix de Sa Riba – 18:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com –LLORET – 18€

FIESTAS DE LA BEATA - Photo with the Demon - 18:30 // 19:00 // 19:30 - Plaza Major - Tickets at town hall - Free - VILLAFRANCA

BULLFIGHTING – “Manuel Díaz “El Cordobés”, Javier Conde, Cayetano...” – Bullring – 19:30 – Tickets: www.tauroemocion.com – INCA – from 30€

FOLKDANCES – “Revetla d’Inca” – Pl. Espanya – 20:00 – INCA

MUSIC – “Quique González & Toni Brunet” – Teatre Principal – 20:00 –PALMA – 8/25€

HANDICRAFT NIGHT FAIR – Av. de d’Albufera – 20:30 – PLAYA DE MURO (until 01/08)

MUSIC – “Simfovents Palma” (Operetta) – Courtyard Bellver Castle – 20:30 - Tickets: https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/ - PALMA - free

DANCE – “Bravura” – Sa Màniga Auditory –Every Friday – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (unti l10/09)

ATLÀNTIDA FILM FEST – Music – “Morad” – Ses Voltes - 21:00 - Tickets: https://atlantidafilmfest.com/ - PALMA

MUSIC – “Coral Sa Pobla” – Pl. Alexandre Ballester – 21:00 – SA POBLA

MUSIC - 1st Lyrical Festival - “Con mi dolor a solas” - Plaça des Comerç - Limited places - 5€ for charity - PORTOCOLOM

LA PATRON FIESTAS - Theatre – 21:00 - “Memòria de Costacurta” – Cloister Sant Domingo – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – 5€ “Dire Straits Tribute” with Brothers in Band – 22:00 - Ca n’Escarrinxo – Tickets: https://www.wegow.com/es – 25€ – POLLENSA –

MUSIC – “Pere Dávila” – Anfitheatre Son Tugores – 21:00 – Tickets: Municipals offices – ALARO – free

MUSIC – 32th Summer Serenades - “Jazz Daniel Juárez Quartet” – Cap Vermell – 22:00 – Tickets: OIT 971 818 854 – CALA RATJADA – 6€

MUSIC – Mallorca Live Festival - “Raphael” – old Aquapark – 22:00 – Reservations: www.mallorcalivemusic.com- CALVIÀ – from 56€

MUSIC – Cultura Es Vida Festival - “Adexe & Nau” – Son Fusteret – 22:00 – Tickets: https://sonfusteret.janto.es/ - PALMA – desde 34€

MUSIC – “Tomeu Penya” – Sportcentre – 22:00 - Tickets: www.eventbrite.es– INCA

MUSIC – “Moonligt Drivers” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – from 10€

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.