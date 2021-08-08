Sunday, August 8

FIESTAS SANT ROC - Dances by the Demons - 18:00 // Na Marranxeta and sa Somera dance - 18:45 // Demon dance with Na Marranxeta - 19:30 // Folk dances - 21:00 - Plaça de sa Vila - ALARO

POPULAR DANCES – “Ball dels Cavallets Cotoners” – Sant Miquel church – 19:30 – LLUCMAJOR

FIESTAS SANT LLORENÇ - Gathering of giant figures accompanied by a band - 20:00 - departure from the church // Announcement of the fiestas - also by streaming - 21:00 - Town Hall square // Music and circus show - 22:00 - Town Hall square - SANT LLORENÇ

FIESTAS SANT LLORENÇ - 20.00 - Concert - Unió Artística Murera band of music. Capellans car park. Free // 22.00 - Tribute concert to Nino Bravo. Capellans car park - Free - Bookings for both concerts through participaciociutadana@ajmuro.net. with ID, name - Ses Casetes des Capellans (Playa de Muro)

FIESTAS MARE DE DÉU D’AGOST - Habaneras concert - 21:30 - Plaça de Sa Creu - Tickets at the town hall - CAMPOS

FIESTAS SANTA MARIA DEL MAR - Guitar concert - Juan Reyes Quinteto - 22:00 - Es Fortí parking lot - Tickets at Cala d’Or Tourist Office - Limited places - CALA D’OR

FIESTAS SANT LLORENÇ - Theatre Night - 22:30 - “Majorca Summer Apocalipsis” - Es Parc - SELVA

MUSIC – “Beats Vaporub 2.0” – Castle – 20:00 – Tickets: Tourist Office – CAPDEPERA – 7/10€

MUSIC – 3rd Mallorcòpera Festival – “D. Menéndez (baritone) & M. A. Cortès (piano)” – Congress Palace – 20:00 – Tickets: www.euroclassics.es – PALMA – 20/25€

MUSIC – 1st Classical Festival - “Sexteto de cuerda” – Church – 20:30 – Tickets: Towhall – MARIA DE LA SALUT – 12€

MUSIC – “Catina Bibiloni (soprano) & Joan Laínez (tenor)” (operetta) – Pl. Església – 20:30 – SANTA MARGALIDA

MUSIC – 1st Music Festival of Son Bono – “24 PAS’ses” – Son Bono – 21:00 – Reservations: 971 403041 – GENOVA (Palma) – 15€

POPULAR DANCES – “Mandalmar” – Patio Escuela – 21:30 – ES LLOMBARDS // “Copeo de Sineu” – Patio de Sa Quintana – 22:00 - SINEU // Gent Gran de Portocolom - 22:00 - Plaça del Corso - PORTOCOLOM

MUSIC – Habaneras – Pl. de Sa Creu – 21:30 – Tickets: Towhall – CAMPOS

MUSIC – Chopin Festival – “Vasko Vassilev & Miquel Estelrich” – Cartoixa – 21:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com– VALLDEMOSSA – 10/30€ - SEE VIDEO ABOVE

THEATRE – “Magallanes.0” – Cloister – 21:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – POLLENÇA – 10€

MUSIC – Nits a la Fresca- “Joven Orquesta de les Illes Balears” – Castillo Son Mas – 22:00 – ANDRATX – 5€

MUSIC – “Music Band” – CEIP Jaume III – 22:00 – Reservations: Cloister – LLUCMAJOR – free

Monday, August 9

FIESTAS SANT ROC - Show “20 years of dancing by na Marranxa” - 20:00 - Son Tugores cloister - ALARO

FIESTAS SANT LLORENÇ - Humour night - 21:30 - Capellans car park - Ses Casetes des Capellans (Playa de Muro)

MUSIC – 22nd Sons de Nit - Andrea Montis Trio - Santuario Monti-sion - 21:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PORRERES - 25€

MUSIC – Angetas + O-Erra - Town hall square - 21:00 - Reservation www.ticketib.com - SANT LLORENÇ // Marga Rotger - Eglesia Nova - 21:00 - SON SERVERA - Free

MUSIC – Jaume Perpiñan and Pedro González - Plaza Major- 23:00 - SELVA