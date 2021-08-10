Tuesday, August 10

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Children sport games - 10:30 - Sports Centre - Children cinema “Ralph Breaks the Internet” - 21:30 - Carrer de les Sabateres - ALARO

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - 22:00 - Folk dance - Santa Margalida School of Ball de Bot - Plaça Cervantes - CAN PICAFORT

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Solemn mass - 19:30 - Parish church // Folk dances “Va de Jota + Sa Torre” - Pl. Ajuntament – 21:30 – Reservation: www.ticketib.com – SANT LLORENÇ

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Folk dances “Es Jonc + Bot de Galilea” – Can Bril – 20:30 – SENCELLES

STA. MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS - Folk dances “Es Revetlers” – Parking es Fortí – 21:30 – CALA D’OR -

SANT LLORENÇ FIESTAS - Parade with bagpipers and drummers - 9:00 - Throughout the village // Solemn mass - 11:00 // Folk dances “Aires de Muntanya” - Pl. Major – 22:00 // Music – “Tomi & Unai” – Pl. Major – 23:00 – SELVA

POPULAR DANCES – “Brot d’Alfabeguera + Artà Balla i Canta” – Patio de Sa Quintana – 22:00 – SINEU

MUSIC - Estius - “Balearic Symphony Orchestra: Solistas de la Ópera de Hamburgo” – Patio de La Misericòrdia – 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 30€

MUSIC – 27th Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla - “Lucía Martínez & The Fearless” – Parc Can Cirera Prim – 22:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com –SA POBLA – 5€

BOOK SIGNING- By Bulletin columnist and writer Anna Nicholas of her book “Peacocks in Paradise” at Universal Bookshop in Portals Nous from 12 noon to 14:00. Please call or email owner Kay Halley in advance to confirm attendance. This is due to Covid regulations. T: 971 676 116 or email universalbookshop@yahoo.com

Wednesday, August 11

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Treasure hunt - 10.30 - Plaça de la Vila // Concert Carles Mediina Quartet - 21:30 - ALARO

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - “Orquestra Calypso” – Pl. Ajuntament – 22:00 – Reservation: www.ticketib.com – SANT LLORENÇ

SANT LLORENÇ FIESTAS - Weekly market - 19:00 - Plaza Major - Children’s performance “Centiments y Family Band” - 19:30 - Es Parc // MUSIC “Marga Ros + Dani Nadal” – Es Parc – 22:00 // Fireworks - Es Parc – SELVA

STA. MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS - “Music Band Adagio” – Parking es Fortí – 21:00 – Reservation: Tourist Office - CALA D’OR - free

SUNSET MARKET – Wednesday & Thursday – 18:00 to 24:00 – PUERTO PORTALS - until 19/08

FLAMENCO – Teatro Sans – all Wednesday - 21:00 – PALMA – 20/27€

MUSIC – “Alba Molina & Artelojazz” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com– CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – 40€

Thursday, August 12

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Handicraft, art, culture & local product market – C. Carrerillo – 19:30 // Circus show “Quan no tocàvem de peus a terra” - 19:30 - Town Hall square – SANT LLORENÇ

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Comedy, music and theatre “Abandonate mucho” 22:00 - Can Bril - SENCELLES

STA. MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS - Sport Dance exhibition “Felanitx Sports Dance Club “ - 22:00 - Es Forti parking lot - CALA D’OR

POPULAR DANCES – “Es Revetlers des Puig d’Inca” – Pl. Espanya – 11:00 – INCA

MUSIC – “Dàmaris Gelabert” – Parc de n’Hereveta – 19:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – PORRERES – 17€

MUSIC – “Voicello” – Castell de Bellver – 20:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 15€

MUSIC & POETRY - 27th Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla - “Joan Margarit un homenage” – sa Congregació – 20:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com –SA POBLA – free

MUSIC – 43rd International Music Festival in Deya - “Sergio Bustos (voice) & Gori Matas (piano)” – Son Marroig – 21:00 – Tickets: www.dimfentradas.com – DEYA – 20€

MUSIC – 40th Pollensa Festival – Family concert - “Els colors del metall” – Cloister – 21:00 – Tickets: https://festivalpollenca.com/- POLLENSA – free

THEATRE - Via Fora Special - 21.00 / 22.00: La Germania - Assault of Alcudia, 1 September 1522; theatrical interpretation with music. Santa Ana - Free; tickets from the auditorium - ALCUDIA

MUSIC – Nits a la fresca - “Broadway Bites” – Castillo Son Mas – 22:00 – ANDRATX – 5€

MUSIC – “Las Niñas” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – 40€

Friday, August 13

POP-UP RESIDENCY EVENT - Age in Spain is holding a pop-up event to help UK Nationals of any age with their residency questionsand issues - 10:00 - 14:00 - Nice Price (Carrer Miguel de Cervantes, 8)- PORTALS NOUS

6th REGATTA ILLES BALEARS CLASSICS (classic sailing Mallorca)– Club de Mar – Info: www.clubdemar-mallorca.com - PALMA – until 14/08

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Music with “Changuito” – Sport area – 22:00 - Reservations: Towhall – ALARO

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Children’s animation “Spaguetti Punky” - 19:30 - Town Hall square -SANT LLORENÇ

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Water games - 10:00 - 13:00 - Municipal pool // MUSIC– “Coral Sor Francinaina Cirer” – Church – 20:30 – SENCELLES

STA. MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS - “Il Divo + Trivox” – Parking es Fortí – 22:00 – Reservations: Tourist Office - CALA D’OR - free

WINE & OPERA PAIRING – “J. M. Sánchez (tenor), M. Darder (soprano) & F. Blanc (piano)” – Wine cellard son Prim – 20:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – SENCELLES – 15€

MUSIC – Deya Classical Festival - “Ensemble Tramuntana & E. Hoeprinch” – Church – 20:30 – DEYA

MUSIC – 13th Clàssics Costitx – “Kambrass Quintet” – Church – 21:00 – COSTITX

MUSIC – 22nd Sons de Nit - “Sterlin” – Bellver Castle– 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 15€

MUSIC – “Pep Suasi” – Biblioteca Can Torró – 21:00 – Reservations: 971 547311 – ALCUDIA

DANCE – “Bravura” – Auditorio Sa Màniga – all Fridays – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (until 10/09)

MUSIC – Port Adriano Mallorca Festival - “Hombres G” – Port Adriano – 21:30– CALVIA – 30€

MUSIC – “Dos Pájaros a tiro” – Pl. Nova – 21:30 - Tickets: https://www.notikumi.com/ – SON CALIU (CALVIÀ) – 10€

MUSIC – “Music Band” – Pl. d’es Fossar – 22:00 – Reservations: Municipal Office - SINEU

THEATRE – 33rd Muestra de Teatro - “Joana E” – Teatro Romano – 22:00 – Tickets: www.auditorialcudia.net - ALCUDIA - 3€ // “Un marit fora corda” – Pl. Cervantes – 22:00 - Tickets: www.mallorcatickets.com– CAN PICAFORT – free

POPULAR DANCES – “Sa Revetla” – Església Nova – 22:00 – SON SERVERA

MUSIC – “Mr. Kilombo” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – 40€

MUSIC – “Anegats” – square – 22:00 – Reservations: Towhall –CAIMARI