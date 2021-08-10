Bulletin columnist and writer Anna Nicholas book signing

Bulletin columnist and writer Anna Nicholas book signing.

19-02-2021ARCHIVO

Tuesday, August 10

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Children sport games - 10:30 - Sports Centre - Children cinema “Ralph Breaks the Internet” - 21:30 - Carrer de les Sabateres - ALARO

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - 22:00 - Folk dance - Santa Margalida School of Ball de Bot - Plaça Cervantes - CAN PICAFORT

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Solemn mass - 19:30 - Parish church // Folk dances “Va de Jota + Sa Torre” - Pl. Ajuntament – 21:30 – Reservation: www.ticketib.com – SANT LLORENÇ

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Folk dances “Es Jonc + Bot de Galilea” – Can Bril – 20:30 – SENCELLES

STA. MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS - Folk dances “Es Revetlers” – Parking es Fortí – 21:30 – CALA D’OR -

SANT LLORENÇ FIESTAS - Parade with bagpipers and drummers - 9:00 - Throughout the village // Solemn mass - 11:00 // Folk dances “Aires de Muntanya” - Pl. Major – 22:00 // Music – “Tomi & Unai” – Pl. Major – 23:00 – SELVA

POPULAR DANCES – “Brot d’Alfabeguera + Artà Balla i Canta” – Patio de Sa Quintana – 22:00 – SINEU

MUSIC - Estius - “Balearic Symphony Orchestra: Solistas de la Ópera de Hamburgo” – Patio de La Misericòrdia – 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 30€

MUSIC – 27th Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla - “Lucía Martínez & The Fearless” – Parc Can Cirera Prim – 22:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com –SA POBLA – 5€

BOOK SIGNING- By Bulletin columnist and writer Anna Nicholas of her book “Peacocks in Paradise” at Universal Bookshop in Portals Nous from 12 noon to 14:00. Please call or email owner Kay Halley in advance to confirm attendance. This is due to Covid regulations. T: 971 676 116 or email universalbookshop@yahoo.com

Wednesday, August 11

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Treasure hunt - 10.30 - Plaça de la Vila // Concert Carles Mediina Quartet - 21:30 - ALARO

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - “Orquestra Calypso” – Pl. Ajuntament – 22:00 – Reservation: www.ticketib.com – SANT LLORENÇ

SANT LLORENÇ FIESTAS - Weekly market - 19:00 - Plaza Major - Children’s performance “Centiments y Family Band” - 19:30 - Es Parc // MUSIC “Marga Ros + Dani Nadal” – Es Parc – 22:00 // Fireworks - Es Parc – SELVA

STA. MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS - “Music Band Adagio” – Parking es Fortí – 21:00 – Reservation: Tourist Office - CALA D’OR - free

SUNSET MARKET – Wednesday & Thursday – 18:00 to 24:00 – PUERTO PORTALS - until 19/08

FLAMENCO – Teatro Sans – all Wednesday - 21:00 – PALMA – 20/27€

MUSIC – “Alba Molina & Artelojazz” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com– CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – 40€

Thursday, August 12

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Handicraft, art, culture & local product market – C. Carrerillo – 19:30 // Circus show “Quan no tocàvem de peus a terra” - 19:30 - Town Hall square – SANT LLORENÇ

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Comedy, music and theatre “Abandonate mucho” 22:00 - Can Bril - SENCELLES

STA. MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS - Sport Dance exhibition “Felanitx Sports Dance Club “ - 22:00 - Es Forti parking lot - CALA D’OR

POPULAR DANCES – “Es Revetlers des Puig d’Inca” – Pl. Espanya – 11:00 – INCA

MUSIC – “Dàmaris Gelabert” – Parc de n’Hereveta – 19:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – PORRERES – 17€

MUSIC – “Voicello” – Castell de Bellver – 20:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 15€

MUSIC & POETRY - 27th Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla - “Joan Margarit un homenage” – sa Congregació – 20:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com –SA POBLA – free

MUSIC – 43rd International Music Festival in Deya - “Sergio Bustos (voice) & Gori Matas (piano)” – Son Marroig – 21:00 – Tickets: www.dimfentradas.com – DEYA – 20€

MUSIC – 40th Pollensa Festival – Family concert - “Els colors del metall” – Cloister – 21:00 – Tickets: https://festivalpollenca.com/- POLLENSA – free

THEATRE - Via Fora Special - 21.00 / 22.00: La Germania - Assault of Alcudia, 1 September 1522; theatrical interpretation with music. Santa Ana - Free; tickets from the auditorium - ALCUDIA

MUSIC – Nits a la fresca - “Broadway Bites” – Castillo Son Mas – 22:00 – ANDRATX – 5€

MUSIC – “Las Niñas” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – 40€

Friday, August 13

POP-UP RESIDENCY EVENT - Age in Spain is holding a pop-up event to help UK Nationals of any age with their residency questionsand issues - 10:00 - 14:00 - Nice Price (Carrer Miguel de Cervantes, 8)- PORTALS NOUS

6th REGATTA ILLES BALEARS CLASSICS (classic sailing Mallorca)– Club de Mar – Info: www.clubdemar-mallorca.com - PALMA – until 14/08

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Music with “Changuito” – Sport area – 22:00 - Reservations: Towhall – ALARO

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Children’s animation “Spaguetti Punky” - 19:30 - Town Hall square -SANT LLORENÇ

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Water games - 10:00 - 13:00 - Municipal pool // MUSIC– “Coral Sor Francinaina Cirer” – Church – 20:30 – SENCELLES

STA. MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS - “Il Divo + Trivox” – Parking es Fortí – 22:00 – Reservations: Tourist Office - CALA D’OR - free

WINE & OPERA PAIRING – “J. M. Sánchez (tenor), M. Darder (soprano) & F. Blanc (piano)” – Wine cellard son Prim – 20:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – SENCELLES – 15€

MUSIC – Deya Classical Festival - “Ensemble Tramuntana & E. Hoeprinch” – Church – 20:30 – DEYA

MUSIC – 13th Clàssics Costitx – “Kambrass Quintet” – Church – 21:00 – COSTITX

MUSIC – 22nd Sons de Nit - “Sterlin” – Bellver Castle– 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 15€

MUSIC – “Pep Suasi” – Biblioteca Can Torró – 21:00 – Reservations: 971 547311 – ALCUDIA

DANCE – “Bravura” – Auditorio Sa Màniga – all Fridays – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (until 10/09)

MUSIC – Port Adriano Mallorca Festival - “Hombres G” – Port Adriano – 21:30– CALVIA – 30€

MUSIC – “Dos Pájaros a tiro” – Pl. Nova – 21:30 - Tickets: https://www.notikumi.com/ – SON CALIU (CALVIÀ) – 10€

MUSIC – “Music Band” – Pl. d’es Fossar – 22:00 – Reservations: Municipal Office - SINEU

THEATRE – 33rd Muestra de Teatro - “Joana E” – Teatro Romano – 22:00 – Tickets: www.auditorialcudia.net - ALCUDIA - 3€ // “Un marit fora corda” – Pl. Cervantes – 22:00 - Tickets: www.mallorcatickets.com– CAN PICAFORT – free

POPULAR DANCES – “Sa Revetla” – Església Nova – 22:00 – SON SERVERA

MUSIC – “Mr. Kilombo” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – 40€

MUSIC – “Anegats” – square – 22:00 – Reservations: Towhall –CAIMARI

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.