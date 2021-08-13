Concert by Sterlin "They love you"

Friday, August 13

POP-UP RESIDENCY EVENT - Age in Spain is holding a pop-up event to help UK Nationals of any age with their residency questionsand issues - 10:00 - 14:00 - Nice Price (Carrer Miguel de Cervantes, 8)- PORTALS NOUS

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Music with “Changuito” – Sport area – 22:00 - Reservations: Towhall – ALARO

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Children’s animation “Spaguetti Punky” - 19:30 - Town Hall square -SANT LLORENÇ

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS -Water games - 10:00 - 13:00 - Municipal pool // MUSIC– “Coral Sor Francinaina Cirer” – Church – 20:30 – SENCELLES

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - 22:00 - Theatre - Trui Theatre Company, ‘Un marit fora corda’ - Plaça Cervantes. mallorcatickets.com - Free - CAN PICAFORT

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - “Il Divo + Trivox” – Parking es Fortí – 22:00 – Reservations: Tourist Office - CALA D’OR - free

WINE & OPERA WINE PARING – “J. M. Sánchez (tenor), M. Darder (soprano) & F. Blanc (piano)” – Wine cellard son Prim – 20:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – SENCELLES – 15€

MUSIC – Deya Classical Festival - “Ensemble Tramuntana & E. Hoeprinch” – Church – 20:30 – DEYA

MUSIC – 13th Clàssics Costitx – “Kambrass Quintet” – Church – 21:00 – COSTITX

MUSIC – 22nd Sons de Nit - “Sterlin” – Bellver Castle– 21:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com - PALMA – 15€ - see video above

MUSIC – “Pep Suasi” – Biblioteca Can Torró – 21:00 – Reservations: 971 547311 – ALCUDIA

DANCE – “Bravura” – Auditorio Sa Màniga – all Fridays – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (until 10/09)

MUSIC – “Dos Pájaros a tiro” – Pl. Nova – 21:30 - Tickets: https://www.notikumi.com/ – SON CALIU (CALVIÀ) – 10€

MUSIC – Port Adriano Mallorca Festival - “Hombres G” – Port Adriano – 21:30– CALVIA – 30€

MUSIC – “Music Band” – Pl. d’es Fossar – 22:00 – Reservations: Municipal Office - SINEU

THEATRE – 33rd Muestra de Teatro - “Joana E” – Teatro Romano – 22:00 – Tickets: www.auditorialcudia.net - ALCUDIA - 3€ // “Un marit fora corda” – Pl. Cervantes – 22:00 - Tickets: www.mallorcatickets.com– CAN PICAFORT – free

POPULAR DANCES – “Sa Revetla” – Església Nova – 22:00 – SON SERVERA

MUSIC – “Mr. Kilombo” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com – CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – 40€

MUSIC – “Anegats” – square – 22:00 – Reservations: Towhall –CAIMARI

Saturday, August 14

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Spanish and Catalan music - 12:00 - Sant Francesc de Paula convent - Limited places // Folk dances “Brot de taperera - - 20:00 - Plaça de Sa Creu // Summer concert with Marga Pocoví, Biel Tous, Aylén, Fernando Patuto followed by musical show - 21:30 - Sports Field esplanade - CAMPOS

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Three bands concert with Catalan Rock group Cabot - 21:30 - Town Hall square - Pop music with Martini Boys - 22:00 - Church square - Opera with tenor Roger Berenguer - 22:00 - Espai 36 - SANT LLORENÇ

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - Fireworks - 23:00 - Sebastiana Llabrés Ramis sports centre // Music with Geminis and Tomeu Penya - 23:30 - Can Bril - 3€ - SENCELLES

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS - 08:00 - Benefit walk for the Spanish Association Against Cancer - From Plaça Cervantes to the Son Real necropolis // 12:00 / 13:00: Regattas. Club Nàutic (yacht club) // 21:00 - Family musical - Max Teatre, ‘El Rey León’ (The Lion King) - Plaça Cervantes - mallorcatickets.com - Free - CAN PICAFORT

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Organ music - 11:30 - Parrish church // Band Music with Cabrit i Bassa - 22:00 - Plaça de la Vila – ALARO

SANTA MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS – Circus show - 20:30 and 22:00 - Es Forti parking lot - Limited places - Tickets at teh Cala d’Or Tourist Office - CALA D’OR

MUSIC - Pollensa Festival - 22:00 - Academy of Ancient Music - Handel, Water Music HMV 348-350; Suite No. 2 HMV 349; Suite No. 3 HMV 350; Concerti Grosso, Op. 6 HMV 324; Music for the Royal Fireworks HMV 351 - Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - 24-35€ - festivalpollenca.com - POLLENSA

MUSIC - Cultura Es Vida “Stay Homas + Xanguito” - 20:00 - Trui Son Fusteret - Tickets from 25€ at culturaesvida.es - PALMA

MUSIC - Women Don’t Wait Series with Sarah Gillespie + Mireia Flores - 20:00 - Sant Domingo Cloister - 12 / 15€ at ticketib.com - INCA

6th REGATTA ILLES BALEARS CLASSICS (classic sailing Mallorca)– Club de Mar – Info: www.clubdemar-mallorca.com - PALMA – until 15/08 - Correction the sailing competition takes place on Saturday and Sunday

