Sarah Gillespie 'Wishbones' Album Trailer - by Jordan Copeland @Tenternet Album Launch 29th October Purcell Room with Kit Downes, James Maddren, Ruth Goller, Laura Jurd, Emma Divine. Chris Montague

13-08-2021Youtube: sarahgillespiemusic

Saturday, August 14

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS – Spanish and Catalan music - 12:00 - Sant Francesc de Paula convent - Limited places // Folk dances “Brot de taperera - - 20:00 - Plaça de Sa Creu // Summer concert with Marga Pocoví, Biel Tous, Aylén, Fernando Patuto followed by musical show - 21:30 - Sports Field esplanade - CAMPOS

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS – Three bands concert with Catalan Rock group Cabot - 21:30 - Town Hall square - Pop music with Martini Boys - 22:00 - Church square - Opera with tenor Roger Berenguer - 22:00 - Espai 36 - SANT LLORENÇ

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS – Fireworks - 23:00 - Sebastiana Llabrés Ramis sports centre // Music with Geminis and Tomeu Penya - 23:30 - Can Bril - 3€ - SENCELLES

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS – 08:00 - Benefit walk for the Spanish Association Against Cancer - From Plaça Cervantes to the Son Real necropolis // 12:00 / 13:00: Regattas. Club Nàutic (yacht club) // 21:00 - Family musical - Max Teatre, ‘El Rey León’ (The Lion King) - Plaça Cervantes - mallorcatickets.com - Free - CAN PICAFORT

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Organ music - 11:30 - Parrish church // Band Music with Cabrit i Bassa - 22:00 - Plaça de la Vila – ALARO

SANTA MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS – Circus show - 20:30 and 22:00 - Es Forti parking lot - Limited places - Tickets at teh Cala d’Or Tourist Office - CALA D’OR

MUSIC - Pollensa Festival - 22:00 - Academy of Ancient Music - Handel, Water Music HMV 348-350; Suite No. 2 HMV 349; Suite No. 3 HMV 350; Concerti Grosso, Op. 6 HMV 324; Music for the Royal Fireworks HMV 351 - Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya - 24-35€ - festivalpollenca.com - POLLENSA

MUSIC - Cultura Es Vida “Stay Homas + Xanguito” - 20:00 - Trui Son Fusteret - Tickets from 25€ at culturaesvida.es - PALMA

MUSIC - Women Don’t Wait Series with Sarah Gillespie + Mireia Flores - 20:00 - Sant Domingo Cloister - 12 / 15€ at ticketib.com - INCA - See trailer above

MUSIC - Chamber music with Matthieu Saglio Quartet - 21:00 - Sant Bonaventura cloister - 15€ - LLUCMAJOR

MUSIC - Dos Pájaros a Tiro (Valentín Mendoza and Augusto Redcondo) - 20:00 - Plaça Son Caliu - 8€ at notikumi.com - CALVIA

6th REGATTA ILLES BALEARS CLASSICS (classic sailing Mallorca)– Club de Mar – Info: www.clubdemar-mallorca.com - PALMA – until 15/08 - Correction the sailing competition takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

FOOTBALL - Real Mallorca vs Real Betis - 19:30 - Son Moix Stadium - Tickets at the box office - PALMA

Sunday, August 15

SANT ROC FIESTAS - Tribute concert to Los Secretos - 22:30 - Plaça de la Vila - ALARO

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS – Habaneras concert - 21:30 - Plaça de Sa Creu - CAMPOS

SANTA MARIA DEL MAR FIESTAS – Solmen mass - 20:00 - El Rey Leon (The Lion King) - Es Forti parking lot - Tickets at the Cala d’Or Tourist Office - LImited places - CALA D’OR

MARE DE DÉU D'AGOST FIESTAS – Bagpiper parade throughout the streets - 9:30 // Solemn mass - 10:30 - With music Sor fancinaina choir - Sant Pere church // Theatre - 22:00 - Can Bril // Fireworks to follow - SENCELLES

MUSIC - Recital by tenor Daniel Kirch and pianist Francesc Blanco - 21:00 - d’en Pereió pier - 5€ in aid of Hope Mallorca - PORTOCOLOM

