Tuesday, August 17

MUSIC - 7th Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla - Eva Romero and Ester Andújar (vocal duo) with Edu Marquina (piano), César Cortés (double bass), José Reíllo (drums). Re-creation of the Carmen McRae and Betty Carter duets from 1987 - Can Cirera Prim Park - 5€ at ticketib.com - SA POBLA

Wednesday, August 18

MUSIC - III Mallorcòpera - “Lítica de Lucia Pietrelli: Mercè Sampietro (actress) & Margarita Rodríguez (soprano)” - Fra J. Ballester School - 20:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com- CAMPOS – 15€

MUSIC - “Ensemble Tramuntana” – Castell Sant Elm (castle) – 20:00 – SANT ELM – free

MUSIC - 40th Pollensa Festival – “Piotr Beczala (tenor) & Camillo Radicke (piano)” – Cloister – 22:00 – Tickets: https://festivalpollenca.com/- POLLENSA – 25/30€

MUSIC - “Jansky” – Teatro Romano – 22:00 – Tickets: www.auditorialcudia.net- ALCUDIA - 5€

SUNSET MARKET – Wednesday & Thursday – from 18:00 to 24:00 – PUERTO PORTALS - until 19/08

FLAMENCO – Teatro Sans – Every Wednesday - 21:00 – PALMA – 20/27€

Thursday, August 19

FOLK DANCES – “Es Revetlers des Puig d’Inca” – Pl. Espanya – 11:00 – INCA // “Al Mayurqa” – Monestir de la Real – 21:30 - Secar de la Real – PALMA

MUSIC - Cultura Es Vida Festival - “Xoel López + The Prussians” – Son Fusteret – 20:00 – Tickets: https://sonfusteret.janto.es/ - PALMA – 24€

MUSIC - “Cabot” – Courtyard of the Castle Bellver – 20:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com- PALMA – 15€

MUSIC - “Ma. Assumpció Janer (harp)” – Ca’n Tàpera – 20:30 – Reservations: fundacio@fundaciosanostra.es– PALMA (Sant Agustí) - 10€

MUSIC - “Municipal Band” – Patio Escoles Velles (schoolyard) – 20:30 – SES SALINES // Pl. del Llop – 21:30 – Tickets: www.enviumanacor.cat – S’ILLOT

MUSIC - 43 International Music Festival Deya - “Euroregio Piano Series: Massimiliano Grotto” – Son Marroig – 21:00 – Tickets: www.dimfentradas.com– DEIÀ – 20€

MUSIC - Donallop” – Cloister – 21:30 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com-POLLENÇA – 5€

MUSIC - Nits a la fresca – “Lítica de Lucia Pietrelli: Mercè Sampietro (actress) & Margarita Rodríguez (soprano)” – Castillo Son Mas – 22:00 – ANDRATX – 5€

MUSIC - “1 piano & 200 candles” - Església Nova – 22:00 – Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.es/SON SERVERA – 20€

HUMOUR – “Marcos Mas + Jaime Gili” – La Movida – 22:00 - Tickets: www.entradium.es – PALMA – 22€

Via Fora Special - 21.00 / 22.00 - La Germania 1521-1523 (The Revolt of the Brotherhoods) - Visit to Alcudia by King Carlos V in 1535; theatrical interpretation with music. Pont de la Vila Roja amphitheatre - Free - tickets from the auditorium - ALCUDIA

Friday, August 20

Cala Sant Vicenç Fiestas - 20.00 - Procession by the band of cornets and drummers // 21.00 - Ball de bot folk dance by Aires de la Cala, plus giants and bigheads - Cala Molins - CALA SANT VICENÇ

MUSIC - “Sheela Gathright” – La Residencia – 20:00 – Reservations: 971 639011 – DEYA - free

MUSIC - Pairing of wine, oil and music– “M. Vives (soprano) C. Romaguera (baritone), M. Darder (soprano) & V. Cortés (piano)” – Can Balaguer – 20:00 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com– PALMA – 15€

MUSIC - “Jazz” – Pl de Sant Joan – 21:00 – SON SERVERA

MUSIC - “Inot + Ortiga” – Pl. Constitució – 21:00 – SOLLER

MUSIC - “Sus + Cabot” – Schoolyard – 21:30 – Tickets: www.movesmallorca.com – CONSELL – 4€

MUSIC - “Xanguito” – Soccer Camp – 22:00 – Reservations: Town Hall – MONTUÍRI

MUSIC - “Helena Bianco” - Pl. del Llop – 22:00 – Tickets: www.enviumanacor.cat– S’ILLOT

MUSIC - “Anegats” – Parc Municipal Sa Torre – 23:00 – Tickets: www.movesmallorca.com - FELANITX

MUSIC - “Marala” – Theatre – 21:30 – Tickets: Town Hall – BUNYOLA – 5€

MUSIC - “La Reunión. Tribute to La Unión” – La Movida – 22:00 - Tickets: www.entradium.es– PALMA – 22€

THEATRE – 33rd Theatre exhibition - “Sa Pesta” – Teatro Romano – 22:00 – Tickets: www.auditorialcudia.net- ALCÚDIA - 3€

DANCE – “Bravura” – Sa Màniga Auditory – Every Friday – 21:00 – CALA MILLOR – 8€ (until 10/09)