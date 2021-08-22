Fiery and furious is the 4th Etude from Op. 10. Its wild uncontrollable energy, the endless change of keys are driving us through the whole piece. What a great composition!

21-08-2021Youtube: Nikolay Khozyainov

Sunday, August 22

S'ILLOT FIESTAS - Folk dances - Tramudança and Cofre Antic - 21:00 - Plaça del Llop. Tickets enviumanacor.cat - S’ILLOT

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Mass for senior citizens- 19:00 - parish church // Folk dances Talaiot and Montuiri’s band of music - 19:30 - Plaça Major // Workshop (Yoga and Full Moon) - 20:00 - Son Forners site - MONTUIRI

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Arco Show - 19:00 - Puerto Soller bay // Concert Children’s music band - 20:30 - Teatre de la Terra - film Sing to follow // Concert Tomeu Penya - 22:00 - Plaça Constitució - SOLLER

CALA SANT VICENÇ FIESTAS - 19:00 - Performance by Circ Bover by the church - Tickets through ticketib.com // 21:30 Benlligats - concert of havaneres songs, Cala Molins - CALA SANT VICENÇ

MELODIES A L'AIRE - 20.00 - Walk to the Fonts Ufanes and acoustic concert by Joan Miquel Company and Marta Ferrer - From Plaça Major - Registration with the town hall - CAMPANET

MUSIC – “Organ” – Church – 18:00 - SANT JOAN

MUSIC – Festival Treu la llenuga: Oques Grasses + Mrala + Xarxa + Es Gall de sa Pastera + Maria Hei - 18:00 - Bunyola’s Sports Centre - 22€, 18€ and 15€ at ticketib.com - BUNYOLA

MUSIC – “Tutti Quanti” – square – 21:00 – SES SALINES

POPULAR DANCES – “sa Sinia + Terra Rotja” – Pl Major – 21:00 – CONSELL

MUSIC - Italian music with Tutti Quanti - 21:00 - Pl Major - SES SALINES

FOLK DANCES - “Pinyol Vermell” – Pl. de Sa Creu – 21:30 - Tickets: Townhall – CAMPOS

MUSIC – Festival Chopin– “Nicolay Khozyainov” – Cartoixa – 21:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – VALLDEMOSSA – 10/30€ SEE above video

MUSIC – “Antonio Lizana + artistas” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com– CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – 30€

Monday, August 23

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Traditional Dances – “Baile dels Cossiers” – Campo de fútbol – 19:00 - Reservations: Townhall – MONTUÏRI

MUSIC – “Mikel Erentxun & Sara Reus” - Parc de sa Torre – 21:00 – Reservations: www.movesmallorca.com – FELANITX –

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Children’s games -for ages 3 to 12 years - 18:00 - Camp d’en Maiol - Registration 609 039 081 from 9:00 - 14:00 // Music with Animacústica and humour with “Agustín el Casta” – Pl Constitució – 21:00 – SOLLER –

MUSIC – “Miquel Àngel” – square – 21:00 – SES SALINES

THEATRE – “Galejar” – iglesia Nueva – 21:00 – SON SERVERA – free

MUSIC – “Soul Collective” – Plaza – 22:00 - Reservations: www.movesmallorca.com – SANT JOAN

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.