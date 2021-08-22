Sunday, August 22

S'ILLOT FIESTAS - Folk dances - Tramudança and Cofre Antic - 21:00 - Plaça del Llop. Tickets enviumanacor.cat - S’ILLOT

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Mass for senior citizens- 19:00 - parish church // Folk dances Talaiot and Montuiri’s band of music - 19:30 - Plaça Major // Workshop (Yoga and Full Moon) - 20:00 - Son Forners site - MONTUIRI

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Arco Show - 19:00 - Puerto Soller bay // Concert Children’s music band - 20:30 - Teatre de la Terra - film Sing to follow // Concert Tomeu Penya - 22:00 - Plaça Constitució - SOLLER

CALA SANT VICENÇ FIESTAS - 19:00 - Performance by Circ Bover by the church - Tickets through ticketib.com // 21:30 Benlligats - concert of havaneres songs, Cala Molins - CALA SANT VICENÇ

MELODIES A L'AIRE - 20.00 - Walk to the Fonts Ufanes and acoustic concert by Joan Miquel Company and Marta Ferrer - From Plaça Major - Registration with the town hall - CAMPANET

MUSIC – “Organ” – Church – 18:00 - SANT JOAN

MUSIC – Festival Treu la llenuga: Oques Grasses + Mrala + Xarxa + Es Gall de sa Pastera + Maria Hei - 18:00 - Bunyola’s Sports Centre - 22€, 18€ and 15€ at ticketib.com - BUNYOLA

MUSIC – “Tutti Quanti” – square – 21:00 – SES SALINES

POPULAR DANCES – “sa Sinia + Terra Rotja” – Pl Major – 21:00 – CONSELL

MUSIC - Italian music with Tutti Quanti - 21:00 - Pl Major - SES SALINES

FOLK DANCES - “Pinyol Vermell” – Pl. de Sa Creu – 21:30 - Tickets: Townhall – CAMPOS

MUSIC – Festival Chopin– “Nicolay Khozyainov” – Cartoixa – 21:30 - Tickets: www.ticketib.com – VALLDEMOSSA – 10/30€ SEE above video

MUSIC – “Antonio Lizana + artistas” - S’Embat - 22:00 – Tickets: www.ticketib.com– CAMPOS (Ses Covetes) – 30€

Monday, August 23

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Traditional Dances – “Baile dels Cossiers” – Campo de fútbol – 19:00 - Reservations: Townhall – MONTUÏRI

MUSIC – “Mikel Erentxun & Sara Reus” - Parc de sa Torre – 21:00 – Reservations: www.movesmallorca.com – FELANITX –

SANT BARTOMEU FIESTAS - Children’s games -for ages 3 to 12 years - 18:00 - Camp d’en Maiol - Registration 609 039 081 from 9:00 - 14:00 // Music with Animacústica and humour with “Agustín el Casta” – Pl Constitució – 21:00 – SOLLER –

MUSIC – “Miquel Àngel” – square – 21:00 – SES SALINES

THEATRE – “Galejar” – iglesia Nueva – 21:00 – SON SERVERA – free

MUSIC – “Soul Collective” – Plaza – 22:00 - Reservations: www.movesmallorca.com – SANT JOAN