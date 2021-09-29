Wednesday, September 29

Calonge (Santanyi). Fiestas of Sant Miquel. 10.45. Parade by the bagpipers through the village. 11.00. Solemn mass at Sant Miquel church. Dances by the Archangels and Dimoni de Calonge accompanied by the bagpipers. 18.00. Magic show by Màgic Cloquell. 20.00. Theatre Night “Mallorca summer apocalipsi”. Plaça de Sant Miquel. Fireworks at the end.

Campanet. Sant Miquel Fiestas. 10.00: Traditional races. Plaça Son Bordoi. 17.30: Solemn mass.

Llucmajor. 19.30. First Fair and Sant Miquel. Solemn mass followed by the dance offering of the Cavallets Cotoners, dance schools Aires de Pla Llucmajorer, Calabruix and Dit i Fet accompanied by the bagpipers. Sant Miquel church.

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Tapas evening and artisan market. Plaça Major.

Markets: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday, September 30

Andratx. 19.30. Italian artist Zucchero. Golf d’Andratx (Camp de Mar). Tickets from 45 euros at legendsvip.com.

Deya. 43rd International Music Festival in Deya. 20.30. “Great Masters Series”. Josep Colom and Carmen Deleito (piano four hands). Son Marroig (Ctra MA-10 km 65.8) in Deya. Works by Schubert, Brahms, Ravel, Mozart & Debussy. 20 euros and 10 euros students at 678 989 536. www.dimf.com.

Palma. 20.00. Balearic Symphony Orchestra Concert Season 2021/2020. Soloists guitarist Rafael Aguirre and director Pablo Mielgo. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 27-32 euros at www.simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma. 17.30. Simfovents. Courtyard of la Misericordia (Plaça de l’Hospital, 4 by Via Roma). Director J. Joaquín Esteve. Reservations 971 225 990. Free.

Palma. 22.00. Acoustic rock music with Jaime Anglada. La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit). 10 euros. Reservations 627 961 687.

Markets: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday, October 1

Alcudia. Alcudia Fair. 18.00. Giants and pipers procession from the town hall. 18.30: Opening of the fair. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol. 18.45: Opening exhibitions – pier, Can Torró, Can Fondo, Culture House and Casal Can Domenec. 20.30: Music and culture. Auditorium. Free.

Alcudia. 22.30. Music with Lipstick Groove. Av. Prínceps d’Espanya, 3.



Caimari. 20.00. 11th Classical Music Festival. G. Matteoli and T. Segui. Esglesia Nova. Reservations at the town hall.





Cala Millor. 20.30. Lyric concert with Laura De la Fuente and Llorenç Prats. Sa Maniga Auditorium (Calle de Son Galta, 4). Free. Info 971 58 73 73 and samaniga.es.

Calvia. Gastronomic display. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Illetes, Cas Català, Bendinat, Portals Nous, Costa d’en Blanes and Son Caliu. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

Llucmajor. 20.30. 1st Lyrical Festival. Joan Laínez (director), Mercedes Darder (soprano), Mar Campo, José M. Sanchez (tenor), Joan M. Muñoz (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano) and M. Victòria Cortès (harmonium) at Sant Miquel Church. Tickets 15 euros at ticketib.com and euroclassics.es.

Palma. 20.00. Theatre. “Filumena Marturano”. Teatre Principal ((C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets 8/35 euros. Info www.teatreprincipal.com.



Palma. 20.00. Theatre. “Llogam o okupam?”. Teatre Catalina Valls ((Paseo Mallorca, 9). Tickets 6 euros at palmacultura.kookin.cat.

Porreres. 20.30. 43rd International Music Festival in Deya. Josep Colom and Carmen Deleito. Sa Bassa Rotja. Tickets 20 euros at www.dimfentradas.com.

Valldemossa. 20.00. Swing and reggae music. A. Paschoal and D. Roth. Fundación Coll Bardolet (Via de Blanquerna, 4). Free. Reservations at info@fccollbardolet.org.

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).