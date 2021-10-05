Tuesday, October 5

Palma. 19.00. Fado and jazz. Júlio Resende Fado Jazz Ensemble. Caixaforum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). 15 euros at caixaforum.org.

Palma. 11.00. Organ concert. Bartomeu Veny. Sant Eulàlia church. Free.

Markets: Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday, October 6

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Tapas evening and artisan market. Plaça Major.

Markets: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday, October 7

Palma. Temporary arts and crafts market. 19.00 to 24.30. Passeig Sagrera (La Lonja area). Runs Thursday’s to Sunday’s.

Palma. 17.30. “Music through Palma series”. SimfoVents Palma. Director J. Joaquin Esteve. Misericordia courtyard (Plaça de l’Hospital, 4). Free.

Palma. 20.00. Balearic Symphony Series. Balearic Symphony Orquestra. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. 30 euros.

Palma. 20.15 Opera and Ballet Screenings. With opera “La Traviata” from the Sydney’s Handa Opera House showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Starring Australia’s Opera and Ballet Orchestra Opera Australia Chorus. Stage Director Francesca Zambell. Duration 145 minutes. Tickets at the box office.

Port Adriano. 1St Edition 550 Challenge Mallorca (motor event). 3 categories of eligible cars: Competition (modern and classic), Regularity (modern, classic and electric) and a Show Car Class (standard road legal cars). It will have 19 closed road rally stages and with at least 550 kms all together. First leg: Estellencs-Andratx and Calvia – Coll Sa Creu. On Friday: Formentor, Llubi, Sta. Margarit and Pollensa and Lluc. On Saturday: Coll Sa Creu, Col d’stords, Puigpunyent and Esporles. Complete info at https://www.550challengemallorca.com

Markets: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday, October 8

Bunyola. Sant Mateu fiestas. 21.00. Jazz, classic and traditional music. Joan Pérez Villegas. CEIP Mestre colom school. Free. Reservations town hall.

Calvia. Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Palmanova, Magalluf, Son Ferrer and Sol de Mallorca. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs. 21.00. “A tour of the twentieth century clarinet”. Joana Maria Albons. Sant Bonaventure cloister. Pay as you wish. Limited places. Info 971 669 758.

Palma. 18.00. Argentinian singer Nathy Peluso + Delaossa. Son Moix Stadium (Camí dels Reis, s/n). Palma. From 35 euros at elnuevoescenario.com. See above video.

Palma. 20.00. Blues, rhythm & blues, folk and rock. Quantic Tamarell Band. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10 euros in advance. 12 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 21.00. Pink Floyd tribute with The Other Side. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 38 euros at auditoriumpalma.koobin.com.

Palma. Tap On Mallorca. From 8 to 12 October tap dancing event. All info at taponmallorca.com.

Palmanoyla. 19.00. Electronic show “Eden”. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Soller). From 60 euros table of 4. Reservations at info@sonamar.com.

Palmanoyla. Oktoberfest (music, food and beer). Son Amar. On Friday’s and Saturday’s 18.00 to 24.00 and Sunday’s 13.00 to 20.00. Runs until Sunday October 17. Tickets from 5 euros. To reserve your table go to sonamar.com and 971 617 533.

Petra. 21.00. Rumba rap and funk rock fusion. El Niño De La Cala. Courtyard of Petra’s teatre (C/Sol, 5). 8 euros at ticketib.com.

Sa Pobla. Art i Copes (until October 10). Check Sa Pobla town hall website/Facebook for details (sapobla.cat)

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).