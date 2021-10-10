Sunday, October 10

Cala Ratjada. 11.00 – 15.00. Handicraft market. Plaça des Castellet de Cala Ratjada. The Dolphinfish Tapas Route. 40 locations taking part.

Llucmajor. Llucmajor Fairs. 10.00 – 20.00. Third Fair. Paseo Jaume III. 10.00, 12.00 and 16.00. Children’s and adults workshop of Harry Potter. Paseo Jaume III. Register at 637 613 933. 12.00. Giant figures dance and accompanied by the bagpipers Sa Marina at Paseo Jaume III. 18.00. Music and parade by Monkey Doo. Paseo Jaume III. 18.00. Music by Llucmajor’s Band of Music at Sant Bonaventura Cloister. Limited places. Reserations at 971 66 97 58.

Paguera. 18.00. Musical. “Mamma Mia”. Paguera’s Auditorium (C/Pins, 17) in Paguera. 8 euros. In advance 686 300 999.

Palma. 8.00. Zafiro Palma Marathon. 7:00h to 8:00h - 10Km race number pick up. 8:00h - Start Marathon. Parc de la Mar (by Palma Cathedral). 8:15h - Start Half Marathon. 8:45h- Start 10Km. 8:00h to 14:00h – Expo. 11:30h - 10Km and Half Marathon awards ceremony. 12:00h - Marathon awards ceremony. 14:00h - Event closing. Be advised of road closures in Palma and surrounding areas. Complete information at https://www.palmademallorcamarathon.com/english/race-info

Palma. 14.00. Catalan music. Oques Grasses, Zoo, Buhos, Xanguito, Jazzwoman and MDMAR. Son Moix Stadium (Camí dels Reis, s/n). Tickets from 30 euros at elnuevoescenario.com.

Palma. 20.00. 20th International Organ Festival. Second concert with actor Miquel Àngel Torrens and organist Bartomeu Mut. Palma Cathedral. Free.

Palma. 17.00. Broadway music show “Coco: Un poco loco”. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29). 22/24 euros at truiteatre.es.

Palmanoyla. Oktoberfest (music, food and beer). Son Amar. 13.00 to 20.00. Runs until Sunday October 17. Tickets from 5 euros. To reserve your table go to sonamar.com and 971 617 533.

Pollensa. Pollensa Wine Fair. 10.00-14.00: 34 participating bodegas. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel. 15 euros.

Markets: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, October 11

Markets: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.