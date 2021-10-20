Today, October 20

Palma. 10.00 (Catalan) and 11.30 (Spanish). Guided Tour. “Discover the Seu” (Palma’s Cathedral). 5 euros. www.catedralmallorca.org.

Palma. 20.00. 36th Opera Season. “L’elisir d’amore”. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). 10/80 euros. Also on Friday October 22 at 20.00 and Sunday October 24 at 18.00. See video above.

Markets: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow, October 21

Campos. 9.00 to 14.00. Gastronomy market - sobrasadas, other meat products. Carrer Convent. 9.00 to 14.00. Visit to the church. Sant Julia. 10.30. Family yoga workshop. For over 5 years. Auditorium. 5 euros per family. 12.00. Concert. Flute quartet Neuma. Sant Francesc de Paula convent. Pick up tickets at town hall. 18.00. Family musical “Mediterrània”. Covered court. 1 euro. Pick up tickets at the town hall. 21.30. Ballroom dancing. DJ Miquel Vidal. Covered court.

Inca. 20.00. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Director Pablo Mielgo. Teatre Principal (Carrer des Teatre, 0). Tickets at the box office.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Capella Mallorquina and Youth Mallorca Rotary Orchestra. Santa Eulàlia church.

Palma. 21.00. Flamenco pop. India Martínez. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 36 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. Ginga Mallorca. Capoeira Fiesta. Parc del Mar and Sant Ferran Sports centre. Complete programme and reservations @capoeiramallorca. Runs until Sunday October 24.

Markets: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Cruise ships in Palma's port

Aidastella Tonnage: 71,304tn Flag: Italy Arrives: 5.01am Departs: 11pm

Launched: 2013; Refurbishment: 2018-19; Length: 253.26m; Capacity 2,700 passengers; Crew: 609; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC.

Costa Firenze Tonnage: 135,225tn Flag: Italy Arrives: 9am Departs: 6pm

Launched: 2021; Length: 324m; Capacity: 4232 - 5078 passengers; Crew: 1278; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC