Friday, October 29

Esporles. 19.00. Music. Maria Hein and Reïna. Casal de Cultura. 12/15 euros at ticketib.com.

Inca. Leisure and Sports Fair. 18.00. Children’s storytelling. Municipal library. Reservation www.ticketib.com. 21.00. Concert L.A. Songs and Stories Tour. Casal de Cultura. Limted places. Reservations www.ticketib.com.

Manacor. 19.30. Music by the trio Marala (Selma Bruna, Clara Fiol and Sandra Monfort. Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 10 euros at enviumanacor.cat.

Palma. 10th Evolution Film Festival. CineCiutat screenings: 17:00. Short Films - Family: “Jack and Jo don’t want to die”, 20 min; “On My Mind”, 18 min; “Empty Frame”, 2 min; “YÉYÉ” (MIB), 18 min; “Dolapo is fine”, 15 min and “Papi”, 7 min. 17:00. Spanish Short Films. “Survivors”, 6 min; “Imposible decirte adios”, 16 min; “Fenomenal”, 11 min; “Sense Postre”, 13 min; “Me Voy”, 12 min; “The Dance of the starling”, 13 min; “Black Wool”, 19 min; “Burros”, 15 min and “The Treatment”, 9 min. 19:00. “Queer Docs”, 51 min; “Flamenco Queer”, 22 min and “Fernández Pratsch”, 29 min. 19:30. “Bienvenidos a España” (MIB Doc), 90 min. 20:30. Experimental Short Films. “Regressive – Daudalogn”, 8 min; “Water Dreams”, 11 min; “The blood flow, 3, min: “Lucky Feet 2000”, 5 min; “Big Touch, 3 min. “Skrzykot”, 3 min and “Casual Vignettes of Gilded Vulgarity, 12 min. Music Videos, 67 min. 21:30. “Spring Blossom”, 70 min. In French. Tickets at www.evolutionfilmfestival.com.

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n). Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Porreres. Autumn Fair. 21.00. Folk dances. Estol de Tramuntana. Plaça de n’Amengual. Free.

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow, October 30

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Cala Millor. 20.30. Dance show “Fígaro, Barbero de Sevilla” by Ibérica de Danza Company from Madrid. Sa Maniga Auditorium (Carrer son Galta, 4). Cala Millor. Tickets 12 euros at ticketib.com.

Inca. Leisure and Sports Fair. 3X3 Ciutat d’Inca. Plaça Mallorca. 16.00. Sporting exhibition. Plaça Mallorca. 11.00 and 12.00. 8th “Cursa de la Galleta” (Quely). Children’s and youth competition. Municipal swimming pool Catalina Corró. Register elitechip.net. From 11.00 to 13.00 and 17.00 to 19.30. Dance activities. Plaça de la Llibertat. 20.00. Line dancing. Plaça de la Llibertat. From 10.00 to19.00. Children’s activities. Avda. General Luque. From 10.00 to 19.00. Sale for school trips. Carrer de Jaume Armengol. From 10.30 to 13.30 and 16.00 to 19.00. Children’s games. Plaça de Santa Maria la Major. 11.00 and 16.30. Storytelling. Plaça de Santa Maria la Major. From 10.00 to 20.00. Artisans. Carrer de l’Estrella and Carrer la Pau. 11.00-13.00 / 16.00-19.00: Circus acts. Plaça Espanya. 17.00-21.30: LeatherFest Rock and Roll Festival - various bands, plus Disc Fair. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 10.00-20.00: Flower and plant market for All Saints. C. Major, C, Comerç. 10.00-20.00: Artisan products. C. Comerç, C. Bisbe Llompart.

Llubí. 20.00. Majorca’s Chamber Orchestra. Municipal Theatre. Reservations at 971 522 002.

Palma. 10th Evolution Film Festival. CineCiutat screenings: 16:00. Films For Kids & Panel. “A Hand To Hold”, 3 min; “Me, a monster?”, 6 min and “The Wolf Pack”, 15 min + “How Kids Can Start Acting” panel with Director Lydia Bruna & Casting Director Iris Baumüller. 17:00. Short Films Made In Baleares (MIB): “Hit the road”, 4 min; “Nerea by the sea”, 13 min; “Table for two”, 6 min; “Sergi & Irena”, 24 min; “Remember me”, 30 min; “Volatile”, 6 min. 19:00. “Highway One”, 90 min. In English. 19:30. “Living without a country” (Doc), 60 min. 21:00. Short Films Nighttime: “Auto, 9 min; “Body of the mined”, 15 min; “Iskra”, 11 min; “5 hr, 39 min, 25 sec” (MIB), 23 min and “Yo, Diablo” (MIB), 20 min. 21:00 “Take me to the river New Orleans” (Doc), 110 min. Port Adriano drive-in film screenings: 19:30. “Beetlejuice”, 90 min.21.30. “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, 90 min. In English. Sala Augusta film screening: 20:30. “Off The Rails”, 94 min. In English. Tickets at www.evolutionfilmfestival.com.

Palma. 11.30 and 18.00. Music from Chile and Peru with the group Skapatú. Caixaforum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). 6 euros. Reservations caixaforum.org.

Palma. 17.00. “Nit de les Ànimes”. Music with Licata, Maria Amengula, Gerika and DJ Mut. Parc de la Riera. Free. Register equipdinamo.cat. Prizes for those who go in costume.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Claudio Gabriel Sanna and Rall Grup. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). Free. Reservations at 971 452 358 (Teatre Mar i Terra).

Palma. 20.00 anbd 22.00. 1st Aspanob Mallorca Festival. “Antón Cortés and Kiko Navarro”. Palacio de Congressos. Charity for families that have children and young adults with cancer on the Balearic Islands. Tickets donations from 15 euros. On sale at El Corte Ingles, Palau de Congressos, 971 73 34 73 and 636 97 18 57.

Porreres. Autumn Fair. 20.00. Local products on sale. Avinguda del Bisbe Campins. 20.30. Folk dance exhibition. Auditorium. 21.00. Concert. Reïna, Roig and Salvatge Cor. Parc Municipal de n’Hereveta.

Santanyi. 12.00. Organ recital. Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Every Wednesday and Saturday.

Markets: Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Flea market at Son Bugadelles (Santa Ponsa) , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.