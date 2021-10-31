Today, October 31

Alcudia. 19.00. Dance show “Fígaro, Barbero de Sevilla” by Ibérica de Danza Company from Madrid. Alcudia Auditorium (Plaça Porta Mallorca). 12 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Bunyola. 18.30. Bunyola’s 37th Music Festival. Marga Cloquell (voice) and Pedro Mateo (guitar). Municipal Theatre (Carrer de l’Església, 2). 10 euros donation. Info www.ajbunyola.es.

Inca. Leisure and Sports Fair. 10.00-16.00. Sports demonstrations - judo, taekwondo and more. Plaça Mallorca. 10.00-19.00: Motor show. Avda. General Luque, Gran Via Colom. 10.00-14.00: Chess. Plaça Orient. 10.00-19.00: Sale of local products. C. Jaume Armengol. 10.00-20.00: Artisans’ zone. C. Estrella, C. Pau. 10.00-20.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. C. Major, C. Comerç. 10.00-20.00: Artisan products. C. Comerç, C. Bisbe Llompart. 10.00-20.00: LeatherFest Rock and Roll Festival - various bands. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 11.00-13.00 / 17.00: Dance activities, exhibitions. Plaça Llibertat.

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Palma. 19.00. Tribute to AC/DC. Halloween Gala. The Billy Young Band. Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54). Tickets 12 euros. In advance www.mallorcamoves.com or whatsapp 639 601 080.

Palma. 18.00. Mamma Mia! Benefit production for Mallorca sense fam (Majorca without hunger). Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. From 11.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma. 10th Evolution Film Festival. CineCiutat screenings.16:00. Short Films MIB Students: “Nimbo Rojo”, 9 min; “Posesión Inmobiliaria”, 15 min; “Amarillo Limón”, 6 min; “Mrieta”, 9 min; “Superventas”, 17 min; “Pausa”, 4 min; “Mudanza”, 7 min; “3033”, 9 min; “Resiliencia”, 3 min and “Un tribu de tres.” 7 min. 17:00. Short Documentaries (MIB): “Women’s confinement”, 17 min; “Sighting” 1978, 8 min; “Cuando voy a un sitio Nuevo”, 17 min; “Ulisses”, 21 min and “Numdi oodi True History”, 30 min. 17:00. “Salaryman” (Doc), 80 min. 19:00. “A Bird Flew In, 90 min. In English. Port Adriano film screenings: 19.30. The Addams Family, 90 min. 21.30. “The Nightmare before Christmas”, 90 min. In English. 21:00. “Queen of the Andes”, 90 min. In English. 21:00. Short Films - Family Dark: “A Birthday”, 21 min: “Caravan”, 13 min; “The Hideaway”, 15 min; “Two Options”, 10 mi; “Annie”, 13 min; “Aska”, 14 min and “The Downpour”, 11 min. Tickets at www.evolutionfilmfestival.com.

Palmanyola. From 16.00 to 5.00. Halloween party. Deniss Cruz, Marco Farone, Manu Sanchéz, Javitoh, Alex Caro, Sote de Lino, Raouu and Kiko Fernandez. Son Amar (Ctra. Palma-Soller). From 25 euros at sonamar.com.

Pollensa. 18.00. Traditional music. Xeremiers Orats & Batucada Pollencina. Cloister gardens. Free.

Porreres. Autumn Fair. From 09.00 throughout the village. 12.00. Folk dances S’Estol Porrerenc. Square. Activities and exhibitions all day. 17.00. Children’s animation by Cucorba. Plaça de la Vila. 19.30. Concert Maria Hein.

Santanyi. 19.00. Organ Music Festival. Tomeu Mut. Sant Andreu church. Free. Pick up tickets at ticketib.com. Information at www.festivalmusicasantanyi.com.

Markets: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Tomorrow, November 1

Palma. 10Th Evolution Film Festival. CineCiutat screenings: 17:30.“König der Siebenschläfer”, 90 min. In German. 18:00 “The Beatles and India” (Doc), 100 min; Followed by special concert. 18:30. “Three Wishes”, 60 min. In Chinese. 19:30. International Student Short Films: “Agua”, 10 min; “Handbook for a Privileged European Woman”, 10 min; “Virgin My Ass”, 14 min; “Good German Work”, 14min; “Waid”, 20 min; “Remind me”, 22 min and “Ain’t no mercy for rabbits”, 14 min. 20:30. “Los días que no estuve”, 94 min. 21:30. “A ballet full of tango” (MIB Doc), 50 min. Informtion and tickets at www.evolutionfilmfestival.com

Palma. 20.00. Music. Vivé Quartet. Misericordia courtyard (Plaça de l’Hospital, 4). Free.

Porreres. Es Firó. From 9.00 to 14.00. Sale of local products at the centre of the village. 11.30. Mass for all saints. Oratori de la Santa Creu.

Markets: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.