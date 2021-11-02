Today, November 2

Palma. 10th Evolution Film Festival. 17:00. EMIFF 48HR Film Competition screening. CineCiutat. 19.00 Closing Night Film & Awards Ceremony. World premiere of “The Laureate”. In English. Palacio de Congressos. Tickets at www.evolutionfilmfestival.com.

Palma. 11.30. Organ music. Bartomeu Veny. Sant Eulàlia church. Free.

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Markets: Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow, November 3

Palma. 20.00. Popular music. Al-Mayurqa. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). Free. Invitations at palmacultura.cat.

Markets: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.