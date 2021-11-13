Saturday, November 13

Muro Pumpkin Fair. From 10.00 to 12.00. Lantern workshop. Plaça dels Abeuradors. 12.00. Children’s Balloon event. Town Hall esplanade. 17.00. Children’s party with Cucorba. Town hall esplanade. From 18.00 to 22. Wine-tasting various bodegas. Cloister convent. Register with QR code. 18.30. Lantern parade from town hall until Comte d’Empuries. From 20.00. Gastronomy: Dishes made with pumpkin at participating locations.

Alaro. 11.30. Organ music. Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Palma. 20.00. Concert. Pablo Reyes & MK Music. Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54). 10 euros at www. Movesmallorca.com or whatsapp 639601080.

Pollensa. Autumn Fair. 10.30. Children’s workshop. Plaça Major. 11.30. Children’s workshop. Plaça Vella. For over 4 years. 11.30. Live music by Pollensa’s Music Shool. Plaça Major. 12.00. Flower workshop just in time for Christmas. Plaça Major. 12.00. Dried rice competition. Plaça de Ca les Monnares. 12.00. Groove Vintage music. Plaça Major. 16.00. Children’s races and race for over 13 years. Plaça dels Seglas. Register elitechip.net. 17.00. Artisans workshop. Plaça Major. 18.00. Theatre. Club Pollença. 18.00.Tardeo at Ca n’Escarrinxo. 19.00. Trumpet band parade. Fair grounds. 19.00. Live cooking show. Plaça Major. 21.00. Band music. Mare de Déu dels Àngles church.

Santanyi. 12.00. Organ recital. Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Every Wednesday and Saturday.

Sunday, November 14

Muro Pumpkin Fair. 10.00 to 12.00. Tasting of Pumpkin Bunyols. Town hall esplanade. 10.00. Batucada. Town Hall esplanade. 11.00. Concert. Unio Artistica Muera. 11.00. Taekwondo and Muay Thai exhibition. Plaça Sant Marti. 12.00. Batucada. Plaça Sant Marti. 17.00. Folk dances. Al.Mayauqa. From 13.00. Gastronomy: Dishes made with pumpkin at participating locations.

Manacor. 19.00. Second concert of the Autumn series. Group ‘Arxiduc’ . Fartàritx church (Carrer Sant Jeroni, 7). Free. Reservations https://enviumanacor.cat/esdeveniments/octet-arxiduc

Palma. Rememberance Sunday. At 10.45 The Anglican Church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6). Son Armadans.

Palma. Walk against Cancer. 10.00 Open race. (8km). 16 euros. 12.00. Popular walk (4km). 8 euros. Under 12 years and people with functional diversity are free. Urban circuit. Closed to traffic. Parc de la Mar (Av. D’Antoni Maura). Register at elitechip.net. POSTPONED UNTIL NOVEMBER 28.

Palma. 18.00. Children. “Frozen, el musical!”. Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54). 10 euros at www. Movesmallorca.com or whatsapp 639601080.

Pollensa. Autumn Fair. 10.00. Arrival of authority figures. Club Pollença. 11.00. Parade by Aires de la Cala. Fair grounds. 12.00. Shopping in Pollensa. Plaça Major. 12.30. Children’s painting workshop. Plaça Major. 13.00. Live music with Mery & the Cristians. Plaça Major. 16.30. Dances by giant figures. Sant Domingo cloister. 17.00. Musical storytelling. Plaça Major. 18.00. Folk dances by Aires de la Cala. Plaça Vella.

Porreres. 10.00. Half marathon and 10km. Plaça de la Vila. Register elitechip.net.

Markets (Open from 8AM to 1PM)

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Christmas Corner

Thursday November 18

Palma. 11.00 to 20.00. 30th Christmas market El Refugi. La Misericordia Courtyard (Pl. De l’Hospital, 4). Bar and Restaurant service. Books, travel items, antiques, children and adult clothing, accessories and big tombola. Runs until Saturday 20 November.

Wednesday November 24

Palma. Christmas lights go on. Town hall. Further information TBA.

Thursday November 25

Palma. Bulletin Thanksgiving lunch. 13.30. Can Eduardo Restauant (C/Contramuelle Mollet 3). 30 euros per person. Reservations on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9.00 to 14.00.

Friday November 26

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 28. Further info TBA.

Portals Nous. Christmas Fair. From 13.00. Secret Garden (Calle Oratoria, 9). In aid of the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop. Hand-made gifts (candles, glassware, soaps etc.). Glass of mulled Wine.

Friday December 3

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 23.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until Jan 2.