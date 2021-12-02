Today, December 2

Inca. 11.30. Organ music. Santa Maria la Major church.

Palma. 20.00. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. 30 euros at truiteatre.es. Tango pieces by Argentinean composer Astor Piazzolla. Soloist Leticia Moreno (violin) and Pablo Mielgo (director).

Palma. 21.00. Mecano tribute with Robin Torres. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). From 30 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Tomorrow, December 3

Binissalem. 20.00. Christmas concert. Academia 1830. Santa Maria de Robines church. Free.

Manacor. 19.00. Music Fair. Big Band S’Escat. Teatre de Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 9 euros at enviumanacor.cat.

Palma. 19.00. Violin and piano recital. Catalina Sureda Colombriam and Júlia Martínez Bevià. Can Balauger (Calle de la Unió,3). Free. Reservations at Palmacultura.

Palma. 19.30. Autumn concerts. SimfoVents Palma. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Free.

Palma. PalmaFolk. 20.00. La Gravetat de Coulomb. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). 12/10 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00. Hip hop music with Lagrimas de Sangre. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. From 18 euros at truiteatre.es.

Palma. 21.00. Love of Lesbian. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). From 38 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa. 10.00. Guided tour Historical centre. Every Fridayday. Reservations at Tourist Office.

Pollensa. Alternatilla Jazz. 20.30. The Cuban Jazz Syndicate. Sant Domingo church. 18/12 euros at ticketib.com.

Sa Pobla. 20.00. Mallorca Euskail Etxea. Music by the band Estitxu. Sa Congregació Culture Centre (Carrer del Rosari, 25). 5 euros.

Santa Maria. 18.00. Family concert and turning on the Christmas lights. Centiments & Family Band. Plaça Nova. Free.

Markets

Open from 8AM to 1PM

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Christmas Corner

NOW OPEN

Palma. From 10.00 to 21.00. Christmas Market open now at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada, la Rambla-Via Roma and la Plaza des Mercat. Runs until January 5 and 6.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 3

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 2L3.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. 19.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 45 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours fromm 18.00 to 22.00 on 3/12, 10/12 & 17/12. On 4/12, 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.

MONDAY DECEMBER 13

Palma. Celebrate a Scandinavian Santa Lucia. Join the Bulletin at Gastroteca Mauricio (Mercat Oliver 1st floor, Palma). 13.00. Call Cathy on 971 788 405 (Monday to Friday 09.00 to 14.00) to reserve. 40 euros per person.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16

Puerto Portals. 10th Edition Christmas market. More information TBA. Runs until January 6.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 18

Port Adriano. Christmas event. From 12.00 to 20.00 daily except 24 and 31 December until 16.00. The “Ice Park” will be back in the central square of Port Adriano. Both the entrance to the park and the rental of the skates are only available for those over 4 years old. And if skating is not your thing, we have a giant slide, 3 metres high and 30 metres long. On the three lanes of this attraction, the young and not so young will have a great time.

Free. Runs until January 9.