December 5

Alcudia. 12.00 and 13.00. Children’s theatre. “Baby Esféric”. Auditorium. 6 euros. For 6 years old. On Monday December 6 at Teatre Principal in Inca at 11.00 and 12.00.Tuesday December 7 at Paguera’s Auditorium at 18.00. On Wednesday December 8 at Sa Maniga in Cala Millor at 17.00 and 18.090.

Andratx. 19.00. Music. Cap Pela. Plaza Espanya. Free. Tickets www.cappela.es.

Calvia. 18.30. Jazz a Clavia. FluX Quartet. Auditorium. Free. Reservations at jazzcalvia@gmail.com.

Inca. From 10.00 to 20.00. Inca Mercat d’Art. Sant Domingo cloister (Av. De les Germanies, 2). Twenty artists taking part. Children’s workshops.

Manacor. Music Fair. 12.00. Dances. Ballada Swing. Plaça de Ramon Llull. 18.30. Music with Antoni Nicolau + Jantià. Rambla Rei En Jaume. Free.

Montuiri. 42nd Partridge fair. 9.00. Opens. 18.30. Music. Ingiests + the Cassettes. Square.

Palma. 18.00. 8th Night of Chanukkah. Banc de S’Oli square. Live Klezmer music. Free.

Palma. 18.00. Dance. “Highlands”. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). 10/25 euros.

Palma. 19.00. Music. Estitxu. Municipal Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). Free. Reservations palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 21.30. Techno rumba music. Carmela. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). From 38 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Palmanyola. Danzú 6th Anniversary. 19.00. Electronic music. Claptone + Viviana Casanova + Manu Sanchez + Javitoh + Kiko Fernandez + Alex Caro & Sote de Lino. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Soller). From 30 euros. Reservations info@sonamar.com.

Petra. 18.00. Nine musicians from Sweden, Scotland, Argentina and Mallorca join together under “Dream The Project”. Teatre. 8/10 euros at ticketib.com.

Sa Pobla. Alernatilla Jazz. 20.30. Music. Vistel Brothers. Sa Congregació Culture Centre (Carrer del Rosari, 25). 12 euros at ticketib.com.

Soller. “Fira de la Il·lusion”. From 10.00 to 14.00. Handicraft market. 13.00. Music.

December 6

Manacor. 17.00. Folk dances. Tramudança. Pl. de la Concòrdia.

Manacor. Music Fair. 18.30. Rebeca Jiménez. Teatre de Manacor Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 7 euros at enviumanacor.cat.

Palma. Alternatilla Jazz. 20.00. Roberto Fonseca Trío. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). From 8 euros at teatreprincipal.com.

Soller. “Fira de la Il·lusion”. From 10.00 to 14.00. Handicraft market.

Markets

Open from 8AM to 1PM

Today Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Tomorrow Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Christmas Corner

NOW OPEN

Palma. From 10.00 to 21.00. Christmas Market open now at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada, la Rambla-Via Roma and la Plaza des Mercat. Runs until January 5 and 6.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 5

Costitx. 16.00. Christmas market.

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.

Palma. Christmas Market. Blondo Architect Hotel (C/Brondo, 4). On Sunday: 18.30 to 21.00. Brunch (Reservation needed). 19 euros per person. 21.00 to 23.00. Closing of market. Free entrance. In aid of The Spanish Association Against Cancer. Reservations 971 720 507. Runs until Sunday December 5.

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 23.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. 19.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 45 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours fromm 18.00 to 22.00 on 3/12, 10/12 & 17/12. On 4/12, 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.

MONDAY DECEMBER 13

Palma. 20.00. Santa Lucia concert by the students from the Swedish school. Palma’s Cathedral. Doors open at 19.30.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16

Puerto Portals. 10th Edition Christmas market. More information TBA. Runs until January 6.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 18

Port Adriano. Christmas event. From 12.00 to 20.00 daily except 24 and 31 December until 16.00. The “Ice Park” will be back in the central square of Port Adriano. Both the entrance to the park and the rental of the skates are only available for those over 4 years old. And if skating is not your thing, we have a giant slide, 3 metres high and 30 metres long. On the three lanes of this attraction, the young and not so young will have a great time.

Free. Runs until January 9.