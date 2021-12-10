December 10

Palma. 20.00. Music. Pere Janet. Aljub Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10).

Palma. 20.30. Musical “La Llamada”. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. 34/38 euros.

Santanyi. 20.00. Music. The Jazz Fingers. Theatre (Carrer del Bisbe Verger, 38). 10 euros at ticketib.com.

Vilafranca. 20.00. Music. Negre i 3 colors. Theatre (C/Sant Marti, 25). 8 euros.

December 11

Enric Pastor & Co

Enric Pastor is a musician who operates in various genres. He is a member, for example, of the NAFAS Ensemble, which was formed in 2007 and has played at various festivals for Mediterranean, roots and folk music as well as releasing their own recordings. A violin professor at the Conservatory in Palma, he has been part of classical music groups, such as Barry Sargent’s Ensemble Tramuntana. In 2013, he formed Enric Pastor & Co, with the idea of exploring the violin in a jazz setting. Two albums have resulted. The most recent, ‘Moments’, was released in March this year. The group recently received the 2021 award for best jazz recording from the ‘Enderrock’ music magazine.

Other members are Wojtek Sobolewski (bass), Sergi Sellés (piano) and Jaume Ginard (drums).

Saturday, 8pm, Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel March, Palma.

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church.

Palma. 10.30 to 14.30. Second hand market. Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Enric Pastor & Co. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/12 euros.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Markets

Open from 8AM to 1PM

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Christmas Corner

NOW OPEN

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

NOW OPEN

Palma. From 10.00 to 21.00. Christmas Market open now at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada, la Rambla-Via Roma and la Plaza des Mercat. Runs until January 5 and 6.

Santa Ponsa. Christmas Market. Open now until Sunday December 19. Hours: 17.00 to 22.00. Weekends 10.00 to 22.00. “Molino de Calvià” fairgrounds. Galatzó Urbanisation. Free entrance.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 10

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. On Fridays: 16.30 - 23.00 (10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturdays (11 & 18) and Sundays (5, 12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. On Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00. Runs until January 2.

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent.On Tuesday 7 December at 19.00. On Wednesday 8 December 12.00 and 18.00. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 30 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours from 18.00 to 22.00 on 10/12 & 17/12. On 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 11

S’Arenal. From 10.00 to 13.00 and 16.00 to19.00. Visit Santa Claus at the Tourist Office small square (corner of C/Trencadors with C/Terral). Also there will be market and nativity scene.

MONDAY DECEMBER 13

Palma. Doors open at 19.30. Concert at 20.00. Santa Lucia concert by the students from the Swedish school. Palma’s Cathedral. Free.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16

Puerto Portals. 10th Edition Christmas market. More information TBA. Runs until January 6.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 18

Port Adriano. Christmas event. From 12.00 to 20.00 daily except 24 and 31 Decmeber until 16.00. The “Ice Park” will be back in the central square of Port Adriano. Both the entrance to the park and the rental of the skates are only available for those over 4 years old. And if skating is not your thing, we have a giant slide, 3 metres high and 30 metres long. On the three lanes of this attraction, the young and not so young will have a great time. Free. Runs until January 9.