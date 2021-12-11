December 11

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church.

Alcudia. From 10.00 to 19.00. Visit the replica of the Spanish galleon “Santa Maria”.

Alcudiamar (Puerto Alcudia). Tickets 5 euros (adults), 3 euros children (5 - 10 years), 13 euros families (2 adults + 2 children between 5 - 10 years). Children under 5 years are free. On sale at the ship or on the website: www.velacuadra.es. Until Sunday December 12.

Andratx. 12.00. concert. Licata + Big Brothers + Aprojove. Plaça Espanya. Free.

Manacor. 19.00. Music. Joana Gomila + Cabot + Marta Elka & Toni Pastor + Jantìa. Auditorium. 10 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. 10.30 to 14.30. Second hand market. Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina. 10.30. Music with Profesor Angel White.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Enric Pastor & Co. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/12 euros.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Sineu. From 10.00 to 14.00. Every Saturday from Second Hand market. Plaça dels Donants de Sang. Clothes, books, antiques, arts and crafts, vintage, musical instruments and more. 20.00. Choir concert with several choirs from the island. Santa Maria church. Free.

Markets

Open from 8AM to 1PM

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Christmas Corner

Alaro

Alaro Christmas market will be open on Saturday December 11from 10.30 to 21.30. Sunday December 12 from 10.30 to 17.00.

S’Arenal

Saturday December 11 from 10.00 to 13.00 and 16.00 to19.00. Visit Santa Claus at the Tourist Office small square (corner of C/Trencadors with C/Terral). Also there will be market and nativty scene.

Can Pastilla

Can Pastilla Xmas market will be open on December 18 and December 19 from 10:30-20:00 in Plaza Pio IX with a variety of products on offer for adults and children.

Consell

Consell Christmas market opens on December 18.

Cala Millor

Cala Millor Christmas market opens on December 11.

Es Pil·lari

The Es Pil·larí Christmas market will be open from 10:00-19:30 on December 18 and December 19 in Plaça de la Iglesia.

Felanitx

On Saturday December 11 from 17.00 to 20.30. Workshops, games, concerts, charity hot chocolate and storytelling at Plaça de Sa Dont de Santa Margalida, Plaça del Rei Jaume II, Carrer Major, Carrer d’en Miquel Bordoy and Plaça Pax. 18.00. Opening of nativity scene at the Casa de Cultura followed by tour.

Manacor

On Saturday December 11. 10.30. Christmas workshop. Ramble Rei En Jaume. On Sunday December 12 folk dances by Sa Torre at 17.30. Plaça de sa Torre.

Manacor Christmas market will be open from 16.30-2100 on December 17, 18 and 19 in Passeig d’Antoni Maura (Na Camel·la).

Muro

On Saturday December 11 from 10.00 to 11.30 and 11.30 to 13.00. Children’s Christmas workshop. Sala Polivalent. Register 695 55 87 56. LImited places. 18.00. Music. Unió Artístia Muera Music Band. Esplanade Town Hall. 18.15. Christmas lights and market plus nativity scene.

Palma

Christmas market stalls. They’re open from 10:00-21:00 every day and you can find them in Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Plaça d’España, Plaça de la Porta Pintada and Plaza del Mercat.

Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 30 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Santa Lucia. On Monday, December 13. Doors open at 19.30. Concert at 20.00. Santa Lucia concert by the students from the Swedish school. Palma’s Cathedral. Free.

Bulletin Christmas Lunch. On Tuesday Deceber 21 at 13.30. Can Eduardo Restaurant. 45 euros per person. Call 971 788 405 to make reservation.

The Rata Christmas market in the old Palma fire station has more than 50 stalls offering art, artisanal products, jewellery, fashion, toys, books and much, much more. There’s also a variety of food on offer from La Pajarita, Manduka Street Food, Frapa’s foodtruck, Café Riutort and Pans Lluc. It will be open on December 11 and December 12 from 10:30-20:30.



Christmas market at Pueblo Español is open from 16:30-23:00 on Fridays and 12:00-23:00 every weekend until January 2. Tickets cost 12 euros for adults and 2 euros for children aged 6-12. Under 6 years are free. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19.

Palmanyola

The Son Amar Christmas market near Palmanyola on the Palma-Soller road is open until December 19, with craft stalls, food and drink, a skating rink and Santa Claus is there! Tickets cost 5 euros for anyone over 10 years old and minors get in free. Opening hours are 18:00-22:00 on Fridays and 13:00-23:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Petra

Petra Christmas market will be open from 17:30-21:00 on Saturday, December 11.

Port Adriano

The Port Adriano Christmas market (above) will be open in the central square from December 17-January 9 with a skating rink for children over the age of 4 and a giant slide that’s 3 metres high and 30 metres long. All activities are free and the park is open from 12:00 until 20:00, but will close at 16:00 on December 24 and December 31. There will be two stalls selling food and they will also have a seating area.

Puerto Portals

**On Saturday December 11 Christmas show with music, colour and lots of surprises at 13.00 at the Plaza de Cort in Palma and at 17.00 in Puerto Portals.

The Puerto Portals Christmas market will be open from December 16-January 6 with more than 40 beautifully decorated stalls offering a wide variety of products, including Christmas tree ornaments, wooden toys and scrumptious Majorcan food.

Porto Cristo

On Sunday December 12 Christmas workshop.

Porto Cristo Christmas market will be open from 16:30-21:00 on December 12 in Avinguda dels Pins.

Santa Ponsa

Santa Ponsa Christmas market is open until Sunday, December 19. Hours: 17.00 to 22.00. Weekends 10.00 to 22.00. “Molino de Calvià” fairgrounds. Galatzó Urbanisation. Free entrance.

Son Servera

Son Servera Christmas market will be open on December 18 and 19.