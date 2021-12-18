Saturday, December 18

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Alaro. 18.00. Charity concert for the victims of La Palma volcano. Orfeó d’Alaró. Sant Bartomeu church. 5 euros.

Algaida. From 17.00 to 21.00. Christmas market. 18.00. Christmas lights get switched on accompanied by Algaida’s Music Band followed by a concert. 19.00. Family show by Circ Bover. Church square. 45 minutes. 19.30. Folk rock concert. Ozanica.

Puerto Andratx. 19.00. Christmas concert. Coral Veus de Ponent. Plaça Església. Free. Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Marratxi. 12.00. Music. Islanders Dúo. Plaça Església Pla de na Tesa. Free.

Paguera. 18.00. Christmas concert. Calvia’s Municipal Music Band. Paguera’s Auditorium (C/Pins, 17). Free. Reservations cultura@calvia.com.

Palma. 18.30. PalmaFolk. Music by Hato Gató + Clan Zibar + Forró Do Pulpo. Ses Voltes. Free.

Palma. 19.30. Folk rock. Roulotte. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). 15/12 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.30. Christmas market and dance by Al-Mayurqa. Parc de Son Cànaves. Sec ar de la Real. Free.

Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. 19.30. Trio Aires. Espai 36 (C/ Major 36). 5 euros at ticketib.com.

Sineu. From 10.00 to 14.00. Second hand markets. Plaça dels Donants de Sang. Clothes, books, antiquaties, vintange, arts and crafts, music instruments and more.

Markets from 8.00 to 13.00

Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.