Sunday, January 2

Algaida. From 11.00 to 12.00. Letters to the Royal Pages. 12.30. Children’s animation. Plaça.

Can Picafort. 19.00: Concert - Santa Margalida Band of Music. Assumpció de Maria Church.

Inca. 20.00. Maria del Mar Bonet and Borja Penalba. Teatre Principal. 30 euros at teatreprincipalinca.com.

Llucmajor. 12.00. New Year’s Concert. Music Band. Plaza Espanya.

Manacor. 11.30. Music with the group Destijazz trio. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Manacor. 18.30. New Year’s Concert. Balearic Symphony Orchestra and Pablo Mielgo (director). Auditorium. 24 euros at teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 17.00. Circus. La Clownètica. Teatre Principal. 8/12 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Children’s musical. “Hakuna Matata”. Auditorium. 20 euros. Also on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 January.

Palma. 19.00. Christmas show. Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 34-38 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Final day.

Pollensa. 19.00: Concert - Pollensa Band of Music. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.

Porreres. 19.00. Christmas concert. Filharmonica Porrerenca. Auditorium. 7 euros at auditoriporreres.cat.

Porto Cristo. 11.00 to 13.30 and 15.30 to 19.30. Games and bouncy castles. Plaça del Sol i la Lluna. 11.00. Storytelling. By the parking of la Sirena. 12.00. Folk dances. Tramudança. CEIP Ses Comes courtyard. Reservations enviumanacor.cat. 17.30.

Sant Marçal (Marratxi). 20.00. New Year’s Concert. Jove Orquestra Simfònica de Marratxi. Church.

Ses Salines. 18.00. Magic. Magic Albert. Auditorium. 2 euros at ticketib.com.

Son Servera. 18.00. Children’s musical musical “Alícia el musical”. Teatre La Unío. 10 euros.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, January 3

Alcudia. 18.30: Royal pages on horses; letters for the Kings. Porta des Moll.

Inca. 20.00. Moscow Ballet. “The Swan Lake”. Auditorium. 25/45 euros at teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor. 11.00. Storytelling. Ramble del Rei En Jaume. Christmas train: 17.00 to 20.00. Only stop at Plaça de sa Mora.

Puerto Alcudia. 17.30: Royal pages on horses; letters for the Kings. Paseo Marítimo.

Son Servera. From 10.00 to 13.00 and 16.00 to 20.00. Adventure park. Sports centre outdoor tracks. Limited places.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Don't forget to check out our New Year section with all the festive events taking place on the island. Click here.

Be advised that some of these events could be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 situation.