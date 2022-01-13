January 13

Palma. 19.00. Documentary. Roger Waters: Us + Them. Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró, C. Saridakis 29. Free. Entrance until capacity is reached.

Palma. 20.15. Ballet. “Sleeping Beauty”. Paris Opera Ballet. Choreographer Rudolf Nureyev. Ocimax in Palma. 9 euros at aficine.com.

Palma. 22.00. Humour. Jaime Gili. Cine Rivoli. 11 euros.

Palma. 22.00. Music. Jaime Anglada. La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit). 12 euros.

Santanyi. 19.00. Folk dances. Sa Mitja Lluna. Theatre. Free. Reservations ticketib.com.

January 14

Palma. 20.30. Folk dances. Es Raiguer. Felip Bauzà School. Es Camp Redó.

Palma. 21.00. Els Amics de les Arts (Catalan folk-pop). Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20-30 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 22.00. Music. Cusati Band. La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit). 12 euros.

Petra. 21.00. Tribute concert to Jarabe de Palo. Theatre. From 12 euros.

Porreres. 20.00: Cap Pela (a cappella). Porreres Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Free; ticketib.com.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).