January 15

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church.

Manacor. 19.00. Sant Antoni concert - Manacor Band of Music, Tramudança (traditional folk). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Paguera. 21.30. Álex Ubago, Tour 20 años. Auditorium (C/ Pins, 17). Tickets from 20 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Musical. Los Fantasmas de mi Casa. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. Tickets from 20 euros at truiteatre.es. Also on Sunday January 16 at 18.00.

Palma. Sant Sebastia Petit. From 10.00 to 11.30. Treasure Hunt. Plaza Major. Children 6 to 12 years. From 11.00. Painting peppers to wake up the Drac de na Coca. 11.30. Batucada Nam Sobrats and Palma’s Music School. Plaza Espanya, C. De Sant Miguel and Plaza Cort. 12.00. Drummers at Plaza Cort balcony. Dances by the giant figures and giant heads. Gloses. Awakening of the Dragon. Plaza Cort.

Petra. 19.00. Music. Àngela Urrea accompanied by Llucmajor’s Music Band. Theatre. Tickets from 8 euros.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Sunday January 16

Ariany. 20.00. Blues one mand band. The Walking Stick Mantuviesen. Plaça des Pou. Free.

Esporles. 13.00 and 17.00. Folk dances, demons and more. Rondalla Maristel·la and Ramallets. Placeta dels Jardines. Free.

Palma. Sant Sebastia Petit. Musical shows. 10.30 and 13.15. Trencaclosques de Rondalles. 11.25 and 13.15. Rondalles en familia. Puppet show. 10.30 and 12.30. Storytelling. 11.20 and 13.20. Magic show. 10.30 and 12.30. El Gran Cassanyes. Theatre. 11.20 and 13.20. Aina i Bigotets. Circ Bover shows. 10.30, 11.40 and 12.40. Guillem des Tro. 11.05, 12.15 and 13.25. Aerial show and jugglers. 10.30, 11.45 and 13.00. parade. Also games and workshops. All taking place at the Parc de la Riera. Free entrance until full capacity. All children over 6 need to wear a mask.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Saturday Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).