January 19

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

January 20

Manacor. 20.30. Theatre. “Sonetos del amor oscuro” (Federico Garcia Lorca). Sala La Fornal (C. Coves del Hams 4). 12 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. From 10.00 to 20.00. Open day. Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10). Free.

Palma. 20.00. Documentary in English. “The Alpinist” (USA – 2021). Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. 82 minutes. Ocimax in Palma. 8 euros at aficine.com.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.