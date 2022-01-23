Sunday, January 23

Felanitx. 11.00. Folk dances. Es Revelters + Abeniara. Parc Municipal sa Torre.

Inca. 18.00. Dance. Alicia en el pais de las maravillas. (Alice in Wonderland). Teatre Principal. 12 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Barroque music recital. “Pentartgrama”. Musicians: Guillermo Turina, Cecilia Clares, Marga Gual, Roger Junyent, Mateu Gual and Rubén Dario. Sala Ireneu Espectacles (C/del Textil, 9). 12 euros at box office or ireneu.espectacles@gmail.com.

Palma. 18.00. Retrockspectiva’ 2022. Screening in English of “Totally Stripped” (UK – 2016). Documentary tribute to the drummer of The Rolling Stones Charlie Watts who died last summer. Teatre Catalina Valls (Paseo Mallorca, 9). Free.

Sa Pobla. 19.00. Pop tribute to Mecano. Me Colé, Sa Congregació Culture Centre (Carrer del Rosari, 25). 10 euros at ticketib.com.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, January 24

Palma. 20.00. Music. Helena Ressurreiçao (mezzo) and Alberto Palacios(piano). Sa Nostra Culture Centre. 10 euros.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Be advised that you may need your Covid passport to attend some of these events.