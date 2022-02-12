Saturday , February 12

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Alcudia. 19.00. Music. El Petit de Cal Eril. Auditorium (Plaça de la Porta de Mallorca, 3). 15/18 euros. Tickets at ticketib.com.

Cala Millor. 18.00. Dance. El flautista d’Hamelín (The Pied Piper of Hamelin) by Pasodos Dance Company. Sa Maniga Auditorium (Carrer son Galta, 4). 5 euros. Tickets at www.samaniga.es and 971 587 373.

Palma. 12.30. Jazz concert. Pedro Riestra duet. Passeig dels Geranis. Free.

Palma. 17.00. Family musical. Aladdin. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 20 euros. Tickets at auditoriumpalma.koobin.com. Also on Sunday February 13 at 17.00.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Marco Mezquida. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/15 euros. Reservations 971 720 135.

Pollensa. At 14.00, chef Michela Saragoni will be having a pairing of Andalucian wine and traditional and unique dishes. The event is taking place at the Finca Ca’n Salas in Pollensa. The event will be held in Spanish but they do speak English. It’s 48 euros per person. For further information contact 694 407 737; info@chefmichelasaragoni.com - @chefmichelasaragoni or visit www.chefmichelasaragoni.com/gastroexperiences.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31) . Free.

Sunday, February 13

Palma. 12.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Andreu Galmés Trio. Parc Krekovic (by the Poligono de Llevante). Free.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Gonzalo del Val Trio. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaça de Miquel Maura, 1). 12/15 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.00. Rock and roll music. Miguel Rios & The Black Betty Trio. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 48-55 euros at auditoriumpalma.com. This concert was postponed from the beginning of the month.

Sa Cabaneta. 20.00. Classical music. Mallorca Chamber Orquestra. Sant Marçal church (Carrer Pedro de Veri, 1). Directed by Bernat Quetglas. Works by Coriola and Beethoven to be performed.

Soller. 12.00. Saint Valentine’s concert. Tribute to Barbara Streisand and Marylin Bergman. Augustín Aguiló (piano) and Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano). Capella de les Escolàpies (C/Batac, 25). Tickets 12 euros in advance and 15 euros at the box office. Reservations (whatsapp) 650 661 963 and wallimalle@gmail.com.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Save the date!

On Saturday, February 19 Portals Nous workshops with Sylvia Reitzema from 14.00 to 17.00. An intensive 3 hour workshop which focuses on perspective drawing, 3D model reliefs and photography. This workshop is ideally suited for students interested in interior design, architecture and photography. With over 20 years’ experience of working in Further and Higher Education Sylvia can offer the support and guidance students need to help them develop their skills; from fine art practices through to graphics, architecture, fashion and interior design. Workshops will help support students studying GCSE, ‘A’Level or equivalent as well as help individuals that wish to develop their portfolio. Workshops are held in a bright airy studio in the centre of Portals Nous. All materials are supplied. Price 50 euros. Location: Carretera Andratx, 43 in Portals Nous. Please contact Sylvia to reserve your place: +34 711012641 / sylviareitzema@hotmail.com / www.sylviareitzema.co.uk

On Saturday, February 26 Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. Our event is at the Plaza Mayor de Arenal, Llucmajor with arts and crafts stalls from 16.00 until 20.00. Everyone is invited to join us.

CHARITY WALK FOR IVARNA

*NEW ROUTE FOR SUNDAY**

Starting point - Nikki Beach 10.00

Finishing point - Nikki Beach @ who knows O’clock

Join us on Sunday, February 13 to raise money to help beautiful little Ivarna. This is not just any walk - this is the Sinnombre Tech Trek! Join DJ Rich E Rich whilst he DJ’s live on the walk for the full 20kms! This will be the best walk for all ages that the island has ever seen! 2 year-old Ivarna was diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent major surgery just before Christmas. Her aunt is a resident on the island and a friend of so many.

This fun fundraising event is something we have wanted to do for a long time and we feel will bring smiles and support for Ivarna. Whilst also raising awareness and money to help with what ever the future may hold for the family.

EVENT INFO:

For €20pp and you will receive a Sinnombre Tech Trek T-shirt designed especially for this event. 100% of the profits will be donated to Ivarna. Purchasing a t-shirt is not compulsory and everyone is welcome to take part. If you can’t make the full walk please just join for whatever you can do and all your support and donations will be so gratefully received. Any donations made on the day will go directly to Ivarna.For convenience reasons we have changed the route of Sunday’s walk so more people can join and people don’t have to pay for taxis and parking. This is a charity event so we want it to be as accessible and easy for people as possible. While raising money, awareness and smiles for little Ivarna! https://www.gofundme.com/f/tech-trek-for-ivarna