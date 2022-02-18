Today, February 18

Palma. Hotel Saratoga exhibition. Szilvia Vazquez (born in Budapest). Contemporary, fluid abstract artist using mixed media. On the first floor Hotel Saratoga (Paseo Mallorca, 6). The other exhibit taking place on the bottom floor is by Glitch Traveler under “Unknown DIM3NSION”. Runs until March 10.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).



Saturday, February 19

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Alcudia. 18.00. Dance. El flautista d’Hamelín (The Pied Piper of Hamelin) by Pasodos Dance Company. Alcudia Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3). Tickets from 10 euros at the auditorium.

Inca. 20.00. Classical music. Mallorca Chamber Orchestra. Theatre (Carrer des Teatre, 10). Directed by Bernat Quetglas. Stars Wars: May the force be with you is this week’s selection from different film trailers to be performed. Tickets 5-20 euros at https://teatreprincipalinca.koobin.com.

Lloret de Vistalegre. 19.00. Kora concert. Canadian musician Doug Galbraith. Es clot d’en Font (Sanctuary of Art & Nutrition). Will perform traditional African songs and his own music. 17 euros includes a drink. Reservations 627 714 203.

Llucmajor. 19.30. Classical music. Mirando il cielo. Sant Bonaventura cloister (Carrer Fra Joan Garau, 2). Free.

Marratxi. 17.00. Carnival parade. Camí de n’Olesa (in front of the Escorxador). Route: Escorxador of Marratxi, direction towards sa Cabaneta, Camí de n’Olesa, direction towards Marratxi’s town hall and arriving at the square of the town hall.

Palma. 10.00. Second hand market at Es Forti with a magic show for children and adults by Adrinalina. Concert and DJ until 15.00. Plaça Barcelona (in front of the Café a Tres Bandas). Fifty stalls with clothes, books, records, antiques and vintage decoration. Free.

Palma. 20.00. Sensory music. Ferments. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). Free. Invitations at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 21.00. Mallorca Live Nights. Rodrigo Cuevas + Niños Luchando. Es Gremi (Gremi Porgadors, 16 in the Poligono Son Castelló). 24/28 euros at mallorcalivemusic.com.

Portals Nous. Portals Nous workshops with Sylvia Reitzema from 14.00 to 17.00. An intensive 3 hour workshop which focuses on perspective drawing, 3D model reliefs and photography. This workshop is ideally suited for students interested in interior design, architecture and photography.Workshops will help support students studying GCSE, ‘A’ Level or equivalent as well as help individuals that wish to develop their portfolio. Workshops are held in a bright airy studio in the centre of Portals Nous. All materials are supplied. Price 50 euros. Location: Carretera Andratx, 43 in Portals Nous. Please contact Sylvia to reserve your place: +34 711012641 / sylviareitzema@hotmail.com / www.sylviareitzema.co.uk.

Santa Maria del Cami. 17.00. Carnival parade.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31) . Free.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.