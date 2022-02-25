Friday, February 25

Cala Ratjada. Rua. Gathering at 20.00 and departure at 20.30. If it rains it will take place on Sunday, February 27 at 17.30.

Palma. 19.30. Music. Simfovents Palma. Director: Francisco Valero-Terribas. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Works by Mikhaïl Glinka, Nikola Rimski-Kórsakov and Alexkander Borodín to be performed. Free.

Palma. 19.30. Music. Capella Mallorquina. La Mercé church (Plaça de la Mercé, 3). Reservations 630 909 053.

Palma. 20.30. Musical. El Guardaespaldas (The Bodyguard). Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 35 euros. Runs until Sunday, February 27. Tickets at auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Norbert Fimpel and Tolo Servera. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 15 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 21.30. Music. Los Band. Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent). 10/12 euros.

Palma. Fira del Ram (Fun Fair). Friday: 16.30 to 01.00. Saturday: 11.00 to 01.00. Sunday and holidays: 11.00 to 23.30. Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30. Runs until April 24. Tickets from 2 to 5 euros per ride. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. Hotel Saratoga exhibition. Szilvia Vazquez (born in Budapest). Contemporary, fluid abstract artist using mixed media. On the first floor Hotel Saratoga (Paseo Mallorca, 6). The other exhibit taking place on the bottom floor is by Glitch Traveler under “Unknown DIM3NSION”. Runs until March 10.

Saturday , February 26

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Calvia. Sa Rua. Gathering at the parking lot of Ses Quarterades from 15.00 to 16.00. Carnival parade kicks off at 16.30. Calle Ses Quarterades, Calle Mayor, Avenida de Palma, Calle Julià Bujosa Sans, Alcalde, and arrival at the town hall parking lot.



Capdepera. Rua. Gathering at 20.00 and departure at 20.30.

Felanitx. Carnival. From 15.30 costume competition. Parc Municipal de Sa Torre (Plaça de Peralada, 10). Tickets at ticketib.com. Get dressed up and you will receive a gift. There will be bouncy castles, workshops, musical performances, game zones, photocall and activities for all ages.

Lloret. Rua. Gathering at 16.20 infront of Es Pou. Finishes at the Plaça Jaume with music by DJ Stephan. Face masks are recommended.

Palma. 20.00. 70’s pop and rock music hits. Ensemble Tramuntana. Barry Sargent and Mayumi Sargent (violins), Enric Pastor (viola), Sureymis Tapanes (cello), Pablo Moreno (double bass) and Jaume Ginard (percussion). Municipal Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/12 euros.

Palma. 20.00. Norbert Fimpel and Tolo Servera. Municipal Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). Tickets at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00. 36th Opera Season. “Un ballo in maschera” by G. Verdi. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets 10 to 80 euros at teatreprincipal.com. Also on Monday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 2.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch.

S’Arenal. A Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. At the Plaza Mayor de Arenal (Llucmajor) from 16.00 until 20.00. There will be running of the demons, batucada, percussion band, live music, story telling, arts and crafts fair and children’s activities. Everyone is invited to join on the day.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Save the Date

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Wednesday, March 2 from 15.00 to 16.00 Ash Wednesday. On Saturdays 5, 12, 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

On Saturday, March 12 an international, eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music by Coral Cant Arte choir with piano-director Francisco Bonnin at 19.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.