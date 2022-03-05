Today, March 5

Alcudia. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra and Cris Juanico plus band - ‘Altament Sensible’ (Highly Sensitive). Orchestral treatment for some of this Minorcan singer-songwriter’s best-known songs. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net / ticketib.com

Esporles. 19.30: Julia Colom (Mallorcan singer). Casa des Poble.

Inca. 20.00: Marala - Selma Bruna, Clara Fiol, Sandra Monfort; three female singers with the Mallorca Chamber Orchestra. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Free. teatreprincipalinca.com

Manacor, Fira de les Dones (Women’s Fair). From 10.00 - Exhibitions, workshops and more. 12.00: Concert - Mar Grimalt. Claustre Sant Vicenç. 16.30: Concert - Trio Escat. Claustre Sant Vicenç. 18.00: Concert - Sweet Poo Smell and others. Plaça dels Pares Creus.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics fair). 11.00: Opening. Sant Marçal Showground. 18.00: Concert in the Museu del Fang garden.

Palma. 11.00-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 19.30: Orfeó Balear - choir with soprano soloist Maria Caballero and Gerard López del Rio (piano). Montision Church, C. Montision 22.

Palma. 21.00: Los Bravos. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es

Sineu. 16.00: Carnival parade, batucada. Plaça d’es Fossar.

Soller. 19.00: Clave de Soul - R&B, gospel concert. Plaça Constitució.

Tomorrow, March 6

Manacor. 10.30: Es Revetlers, Agrupació Sa Torre; folk dance. Parc del Moli d’en Beió.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics fair). 10.00-20.00. 11.00: Procession of giants and pipers. Plaça Sant Marçal. 11.30: Es Raiguer - folk music and dance. 18.00: Engalba - folk dance.

Palma. 11.00-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Today Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Save the Date

On Saturday, March 12 an international, eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music by Coral Cant Arte choir with piano-director Francisco Bonnin at 19.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.