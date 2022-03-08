Today, March 8

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. 18.00: One Man Rocks. Sant Marçal Showground.

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 19.00: Ringmasters - barbershop. Broadway classics, jazz standards, pop. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: David Ordinas - Majorcan actor and singer. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. From 8 euros.

Wednesday, March 9

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal Showground.

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 19.30. The Arts Society Talk. The History and Material Culture of Moorish Spain. Golf Son Muntaner (Cami Son Vida, 28). Tickets 20 euros. Includes drinks and tapas. To book contact Mallorca@theartssociety.org.

Palma. 20.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Soleá Morente and Kiki Morente (flamenco, pop-rock). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com / festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Tuesday Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passeig Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 12, 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

On Saturday, March 12 an international, eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music by Coral Cant Arte choir with piano-director Francisco Bonnin at 19.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.