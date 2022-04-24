Today, April 24

Es Pillari. 6th Llonguet Fair. From 8.00 to 18.00. There will be 14 bakeries taking part. Also Llucmajor’s giant figures, show cooking, parade, circus, music, children’s activities and much more. There is free parking available and the bus service Line 31 will be available every 20 minutes.

Paguera. 19.00. Children’s musical. “La Bella y La Bestia, el musical”. Auditorium (C/ Pins, 17). From 5 euros.

Palma. The traditional celebration of “Angel Sunday” is back. Protector of the agriculture since 1627 to be held at Bellver Castle in Palma. From 11.00 to 16.00. There will be bagpipers, children’s party, games, music, meeting of giant figures Son Rapinya and Son Cladera, reenactment of the Angel procession at 13.30, human towers “Castellers”, folk dances, equestrian exhibition by the Mounted Police at the Police Headquarters at the Castle and bow and arrow exhibition. There will be a free bus from 10.30 to 17.00 from the Calle Camilo José Cela to the castle every 10 minutes.

Palma. 11.00 to 23.30. Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Palma. 18.00. Children’s musical. “El Rey León, el musical” (The Lion King). Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent).

Pollensa. Feria de Abril. 11.00: Opening of the fair. Can Conill, C. Cecili Metel.12.00: Rociera mass.14.00: Noodles lunch. Eight euros; tickets from Bar L’Aturada (C. Cecili Metel 60). Closes around 21.00.

Pollensa. Sant Jordi. 10.00: Books and roses market. Plaça Vella. 17.00: Procession - Esbart de Sant Jordi giants and bigheads.

Porreres. Agriculture and Ecological Day. From 9.00 to 16.00. Sale and exhibition of products at the centre of the village. From 10.00 to 12.00. Wine tasting. Different routes and stands. 10.00 and 15.00. Artisan chocolate tasting Bean to Bar. Chocolates Maüa stand. Limited places. Registration required at https://forms.gle/iQZ6vckK1J2ubdmeA. 10.30 and 12.30. Parade by AnimaladA. 11.00. Tea and bread tastings. Plaça de la Vila. 12.00. Vegetarian showcooking. From 10.00 to 15.00. Children’s activities and show. Church esplanade.

Daily markets (8am to 1pm)

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Save the date!

Puerto Portals Farmers’ Market. On April 29, 30 and May 1 . Located on the boulevard of the port from 11.00 to 19.00 with food, island crafts, plants, ceramics... Experience the culture of the island at the Farmers’ Market.

House of Son Amar is returning with their new show Exhibit 2.0 on Saturday, April 30 and runs until October 1. For further information visit www.sonamar.com.

Palma International Boat Show is coming on Thursday, April 28 until Sunday, May 1. Opening hours: from 10.00 to 20.00 at the Moll Vell (La Llonja area). Tickets are from 10 euros (1 day) to 25 euros (for the four days) at https://www.entradas.com/artist/palma-international-boat-show/. Masks are mandatory. For further information check out https://palmainternationalboatshow.com

Do you want to join a choir? The Voices of Mallorca Collective Contemporary Choir are currently preparing for a show on May 1 for a fundraising event and will also be filming and performing next month to raise funds for Help Ukraine Emergency. The choir sessions are Tuesdays at 19.30 in Buenavida. They are planning to record a song and release it to send a message of peace and raise funds to help those in need across Ukraine. You can contact them on 650 39 58 19.

On Sunday, May 15 Charity Walk “Walk for those who can’t” at 12.00 organised by the Rotary Club Calvià International. Gathering Sa Vinya in Calvia. Hike at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains in aid of the non-profit organisation ASDICA. BBQ and entertainment by Izzy after the walk. Tickets 15 euros (adults) and 10 euros (children) at rotarycalvia.com.