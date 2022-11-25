Clem Burke, drummer and founder of Blondie, and Glen Matlock, bassist and founder of the Sex Pistols, will offer a “celebration of rock” at the Xesc Forteza theatre this Saturday, starting at 8:00 pm.

The ContrastMallorca organisers said that the concert will consist of two distinct parts, the first devoted to the music of the Pistols and the solo career of Matlock, whose new album, Consequences coming, will also feature a track.

On the other hand, the second part of the concert will consist of a true celebration of rock, with covers of different well-known songs.

The Contrast festival is also backing local talent once again, and the opening act will be the Mallorcan singer Amulet, winner of the Pop Rock contest promoted by the Palma Town Hall. As if all this were not enough, Pablo Ochando, from La Granja, will join the trio formed by Burke, Matlock and Yaffa for part of the event.



Tickets can buy them through the websites palmacultura.cat and ocontrastmallorca.com.

Full interview with Glen Matlock next week.