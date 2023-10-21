Legendary British rock band Jethro Tull will be performing in Mallorca in February.

Formed in 1967, their first album - This Was, released in 1968 - charted at a respectable tenth in the UK. It was to be the single Living in the Past, which came out in 1969, that introduced them to a wider audience than that of the rock and blues circuit. It reached number three in the UK, and singer Ian Anderson became one of the most recognisable figures in British popular music. The hair, the beard, the coat, the flute, the standing on one leg, there was no one quite like him.

Placed in the progressive rock bracket, their music was always a blend of different influences - blues, heavy rock, jazz and folk. Their second album, Stand Up, was a number one in the UK, the only number one album they had. Two other albums, Aqualung and Thick as a Brick, are arguably their best known, but these peaked at four and five respectively on the album charts. Their 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, was released in April this year, reaching seventeen on the charts.

Ian Anderson is the only remaining member of the original band.

They will be playing at Palma Auditorium on Saturday, February 24, 2024 - details, www.auditoriumpalma.com.