As of Friday May 21, these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. CineCiutat is showing First Cow (new this week) and Nomadland. Ocimax is showing The Lord of the Rings triology on Sunday only. Festival Park in Marratxi is showing new this week Spiral, Those that wish me dead andGodzilla vs. Kong (rerun).

To check for further information click on the locations above.

First Cow (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.05 (Fri, Sat & Sun), 17.05 (Mon), 17.50 (Tue, Wed & Thu), 18.05 (Fri, Sat & Sun), 18.55 (Mon & Tue), 20.25 (Sat), 21.20 (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thur)

Starring: Alia Shawkat, John Magaro and Dylan Smith.

Director: Kelly Reichardt.

Sinopsis: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business.

Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes.

Genre: Drama/Western.

Rated: PG-13.

See above trailer.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2020)

Times at Festival: 19.25 (Tuesday)

Starring: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman.

Sinopsis: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw.

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes.

Genre: Crime/Horror/Mystery

Rated: R.

Those who wish me dead (2021)

Times at Festival: 17.40 (Tuesday)

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Finn Little.

Director: Taylor Sheridan.

Sinopsis: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 18.30 (Fri, Sat & Sun), 19.30 (Mon), 21.40 (Tue & Wed)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Times at Festival: 19.35 (Tue)

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

Director: Adam Wingard.

Sinopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.

Duration: 1 hour 53 minutes.

Genre: Action/Sci-Fi/Thriller

Rated: 12.

Sunday only special The Lord of the Rings trilogy at Ocimax. There will be a 20 minute rest interval between each film. Special price being offered.

Times at Ocimax:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings 12.00

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 15.40

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 19.10