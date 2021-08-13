Films have been updated today (Friday August 6). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.

Stillwater (2021)

Times at Festival: 18.55 (Tuesday)

Sinopsis: A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin.

Director: Tom McCarthy.

Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Genre: Crime/Drama/Triller.

Rated: 12.

See above trailer.

The suicide squad (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10, 16.30 and 19.25

Times at Festival: 19.35 (Tuesday)

Sinopsis: Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and their Belle Reve prison buddies join the super-secret, super-sinister X task force on the distant island of Corto Maltese, which is teeming with enemies.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena.

Director: James Gunn.

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Rated: R.

Category: Action, Adventure and Comedy.

Annette (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 20.00 (Thursday)

Sinopsis: A comedian and his opera singer wife have a two-year-old daughter with a surprising gift.

Starring: Marion Cotillard,Adam Driver and Simon Helberg.

Director: Leos Carax.

Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Drama, Musical and Romance.

The Straight Story (1999)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.30 (Sun); 21.45 (Tue)

Sinopsis: An older man takes a long trip on a lawn mower to mend his relationship with an ailing brother.

Starring: Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek and Jane Galloway Heitz.

Director: David Lynch.

Duration: 1 hour 52 minutes.

Genre: Biography and Drama.

Rated: All ages.

Old (2021)

Times at Festival: 19.15 (Tuesday)

Sinopsis: A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell.

Director: M. Night Shyamalan.

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Drama, Mystery and Thriller.

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.20 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed); 17.30 (Thu)

Sinopsis: A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family’s land dispute.

Starring: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Jon Hamm.

Director: John Patrick Shanley

Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Comedy, Drama and Romance.

Coming next week!

Free Guy (2021)

Times at Ocimax: Premiere August 18 (12.05, 18.00 and 20.30)

Sinopsis: A bank employee discovers that he is actually a character in a video game.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi.

Director: Shawn Levy

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes.

Genre: Action, Comedy and Sci-Fi.

Rated: PG-13.